DILG investigating village officials linked to drugs

THE investigation of village officials allegedly linked to illegal drugs will be finished this month, Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno said Thursday.

The probe, he said, is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise to wipe out crime and corruption within six months.

Sueno said this can be achieved by December.

“We are now gathering all the reports,” he told reporters during the observance of the 50th anniversary of National Police Commission at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Sueno said the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is “ready with a list” of replacements in case the President will order the firing of erring officials.

The DILG chief did not say how many village officials were being investigated.

He said illegal drugs proliferated because drug syndicates enjoyed the protection of local officials and police officers.

Citing a data from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Sueno said before Duterte assumed office, at least 90 percent of barangays in Metro Manila were affected by illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, Sueno welcomed moves to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled next month.

“Many of the candidates will be financed and funded by drug lords. We are happy that they are postponing the polls,” he said.

However, Congress has yet to pass a law postponing the elections.