DILG lauds San Juan’s drug rehab program

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has lauded the city government of San Juan in Metro Manila for its barangay-based rehabilitation program for drug dependents who turned themselves in to authorities.

“We have the most successful [drug]rehabilitation [program]. In fact, when we reported it to them they [the Interior and Local Government department]were impressed, and they are getting all the facts from us on what have we done, and they will use it as template for the rehabilitation in the barangays [villages],” Gomez told The Manila Times in an interview over the weekend.

“They said this was the first that they heard of a report that a local government has been addressing all the

needed assistance to drug dependents through a barangay-based drug rehabilitation program,” the mayor added.

The city’s anti-drug abuse council adopted the program that provides livelihood training and counseling to hundreds of drug surrenderers.

“Of the 900 drug surrenderers, 243 of them have already finished the program. Those who graduated will be given livelihood assistance as we gave them food carts to enable them to start a new life,” Gomez said.

The city’s rehabilitation program was launched in August in Barangay West Crame. Drug dependents who volunteered to be rehabilitated will undergo a 60-day rehabilitation program in the villages.

Aside from livelihood training, religious leaders were also tapped to give guidance and spiritual counseling to the surrenderers.