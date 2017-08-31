DILG to local govt units: Hold federalism forums

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said in a statement on Thursday that it is ordering local government units (LGUs) to conduct seminars on federalism during the Development Policy Research Month (DPRM) in September.

Headed by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), this year’s DPRM will focus on the theme “Pagpapatibay ng Desentralisasyon Tungo sa Kaunlarang Panrehiyon” or “Strengthening Decentralization for Regional Development.”

The DILG said the DPRM is one way by which the LGUs can highlight the need for in-depth reflections and analysis on federalism and decentralization reforms.

For the whole month of September, the LGUs are encouraged to take part in the celebration by prominently displaying the DPRM banner/streamer – both in English and Tagalog – within their office premises.

The month of September had been declared as DPRM pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 247 to promote and draw nationwide awareness on the importance of policy research in nation-building.

The DILG has been going around communities to bring the advocacy campaign down to the barangay (village) level for a more intensive proposal of federalism.

Since the federalism campaign started on June 2016, it has partnered with various groups and sectors for a more intensified information drive nationwide.

Various orientations are organized as a form of promotion attended by local leaders such as local chief executives, barangay leaders, members of the academe, faith-based communities, business sectors and students.