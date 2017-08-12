DILG: No smoking areas in schools, hospitals

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that there should be no designated smoking areas in public places like schools, hospitals and other recreational places.

In a regulation, the DILG said that local government units (LGUs) must strictly follow Executive Order (EO) 26, which states that no Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs) smoking areas should be established in public areas.

According to the DILG, LGUs must follow the standards and specifications of the executive order including the posting of signages for the DSAs.

The following are the standards:

1. DSAs shall not have an opening that will allow air or cigarette smoke to escape to the smoke-free area of the building except for a single door equipped with an automatic door closer;

2. DSAs shall not also be located in or within 10 meters from the entrances, exits or any place where people pass or gather, or in front of air intake ducts;

3. DSAs shall have “Smoking Area” signage; graphic health warnings on the effects of tobacco use; and prohibition on the entry of persons below 18 years old; and

4. The ventilation system of DSAs other than in an open area and for the buffer zone shall be independent of all ventilation systems servicing the rest of the building.

Included in the EO are list of places where DSAs are not allowed like are youth-related facilities such as play schools, preparatory schools, elementary schools, high schools, colleges and universities, youth hostels, and recreational facilities for minors.

DSAs are not also allowed in elevators and staircases. They are off-limits in places where there are fire hazards like gas stations and places with flammable liquids, gas, explosives or combustible materials.

Lastly, the EO stated that no DSAs should be established in premises of public hospitals, medical, dental and optical clinics, health centers, nursing homes, dispensaries, laboratories and food preparation areas.

The executive order was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in May, and took effect in July, resulting in the nationwide strict regulation of smoking in public and private places.