DILG pushes for Citizen Satisfaction Index System

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is pushing for citizens’ feedback mechanism that will effectively gauge their awareness of and satisfaction with the mandated services of local government units (LGUs).

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno over the weekend said the feedback tool, called the Citizen Satisfaction Index System (CSIS), generates relevant citizens’ feedback on LGUs service delivery performance, particularly on health, support to education, social welfare, governance and response, public works and infrastructure, environmental management and economic and investment promotion.

“We are passionate about public service, and CSIS gives us that tangible affirmation that the same passion for service is cascaded by LGUs down to ordinary Filipinos,” Sueno added.

He said the DILG and other national government agencies as well as other development partners may also use CSIS results as benchmark for planning, policy formulation, decision-making and other processes related to improvement of programs and initiatives.

“For the DILG alone, CSIS results may form part of the criteria of our awards and recognition programs like the Seal of Good Local Governance,” according to Sueno.

Similarly, CSIS results will be inputs for the LGUs in crafting their Citizen-Driven Priority Action Plans, which will include strategies for making their services more responsive to the needs of the citizens.

This year, the CSIS program will cover 30 target municipalities.

The target municipalities from each region were identified based on the 2016 Seal of Good Local Governance passers and proximity to an interested Local Resource Institute (LRI), which shall facilitate the CSIS.

The LRIs are academic institutions that provide extension services to the community with technical expertise in managing and conducting researches and are deemed politically neutral with effective rapport with citizens from different socio-demographic backgrounds.

A total of 150 respondents, who represent a cross-section of the population from barangay (villages) of participating municipalities will be randomly drawn to partake in data collection through multi-stage probability sampling.

JING VILLAMENTE