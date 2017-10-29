DILG releases list of ‘lockdown areas’ ahead of Asean Summit

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) advised motorists and land travelers on Sunday to refrain from passing through designated “lockdown areas” in Metro Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in November.

In a statement, DILG Undersecretary Catalino Cuy, concurrent officer-in-charge, asked the public to cooperate as it released the list of the “lockdown areas”:

1. Partial lockdown of CCP Complex, Pasay City on November 8 (12:01 a.m. onwards);

2. Complete lockdown of SMX-MAAX Block, Pasay City on November 11 (10:00 p.m. onwards);

3. Complete lockdown of CCP Complex, Pasay City on November 12 (12:01 a.m. onwards);

4. Total lockdown of Roxas Boulevard starting from Padre Burgos Ave. to Buendia Ave., Manila on November 13 (12:01 a.m. onwards);

5. Partial lifting of lockdown at SMX-MAAX Block, Pasay City on November 13 (12:01 a.m. onwards);

6. Lifting of lockdown for Roxas Blvd. from Padre Burgos Ave. to Buendia Ave., Manila on November 13 (12:00 nn onwards);

7. Continuous lockdown of CCP Complex, Pasay City on November 14; and

8. Partial lifting of lockdown for CCP Complex, Pasay City on November 15 (12:00 nn onwards)

Cuy said that during the partial lockdown period, pedestrians and vehicles without Asean IDs and decals would be allowed to enter these routes provided they would pass through the designated vehicle and pedestrian security areas.

But on the days of full lockdown, Cuy said that only individuals and vehicles with Asean IDs and decals would be allowed to pass through these routes. DEMPSEY REYES