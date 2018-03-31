DILG: Report scammers promising village posts

If certain individuals or groups promised to offer appointments in the barangay (villages) using the name of President Rodrigo Duterte and his federalism campaign, they should be reported to authorities immediately.

This is what the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reminded the public as there are reports of scammers and extortionists who are offering officer-in-charge (OIC) appointments in the villages in exchange for money.

DILG spokesman Jonathan Malaya said in a recent statement that the government did not appoint an individual or a group to select someone to become the OIC of a certain village as part of Duterte’s pitch for a federal form of government.

The only way for a certain individual to be able to grab a seat in his barangay, according to Malaya, is to garner the highest number of votes in the May 2018 village elections.

“The Senate has shut the door on any postponement, so our barangay officials should worry about reelection in May rather than allowing themselves to be victimized by these unscrupulous individuals,” he said.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on March 19 that the bill seeking to postpone the village elections does not stand a chance with senators.

Malaya said that despite the Senate allowing the village elections to push through, they are still getting reports on scammers giving false hopes of appointments in villages to unknowing victims.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the Philippine National Police to find and arrest scammers who use this modus operandi to victimize people and file necessary charges against them.

Authorities recently arrested two alleged scammers in Laguna and in Bohol for extorting money in exchange for a position in a village.

One of them is Jose Matias, who goes by the name of Jose Roa Matias 2nd, the leader and founder of an unregistered political organization called People’s Congress of the Philippines.

Matias, who claimed to be a lawyer and a half-brother of the President, was arrested in San Pablo City, Laguna, on March 8 by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) after a complainant in Mabalacat, Pampanga, said he was charged P75,000 for the supposed village appointment and an additional P5,000 for “processing fee” of his application.

The President’s middle name is Roa.

“We are happy that the authorities were able to capture Matias, who is going to different places for months to victimize people [by saying]that he can appoint someone if the village elections are postponed or if the government has successfully shifted to federalism,” Malaya said.

CIDG Director Roel Obusan previously warned the public that there are still members of People’s Congress of the Philippines who are still roaming and victimizing people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Bicol Region.

The village elections will be held on May 14.