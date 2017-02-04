DILG, SKorea discuss $200M aid to LGUs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is discussing with the South Korean government the grant of $200-million worth of water treatment and purification equipment to assist local government units (LGUs) with poor-quality water sources.

DILG Secretary Ismael ‘Mike’ Sueno said the advanced water purifying equipment being offered by the South Korean government to LGUs in the form of soft loans can purify salt water and even canal water in high volumes.

“If our agreement with South Korea would push through, the said equipment will help communities in far-flung areas where access to clean drinking water remains to be a challenge,” Sueno said.

The South Korean government expressed its willingness to assist LGUs during a recent meeting between DILG and Korean officials in Quezon City.

“Although nothing is official yet, we are excited about this and we are in close correspondence with the Korean government to come up with a mutually-beneficial understanding,” Sueno said.

A technical working group may soon be created to facilitate and discuss the specifications of the equipment and its suitability to the needs of LGUs.

DILG Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs Epimaco Densing 3rd said the assistance will complement DILG’s efforts in providing LGUs easy access to potable water supply through the Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig para sa Lahat (SALINTUBIG) project.