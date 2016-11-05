DILG steps up info drive on federalism

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has stepped up its information campaign on federalism by deploying teams to various regions to educate the people about the proposed shift to federalism.

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno said the information campaign does not only cover local government officials but the “people on the ground.”

He said educating the people on what federalism is all about is the key to getting public consensus on the proposed shift to a federal form of government.

“At present there are four groups going around the country giving talks in schools, academe and civilians, explaining what federalism is all about. So that if there will be a voting, whether they accept it or not, they will understand what the federal system is,” Sueno said in his speech during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Local Government Code (LGC) of 1991.

Sueno and over 300 local officials gathered in Pasay City last week to mark the 25-year “journey” of the Local Government Code, decentralization and devolution.

The DILG chief said he is pleased with the support shown by local chief executives to the proposed move to federalism.

He said one of the benefits that local government units (LGUs) will reap from a federal form of government is fiscal autonomy.

“They are really supportive sa federal system of government kasi mas malaki na ang authority nila dahil talagang autonomous na sila (because they will have expanded authority and they will be autonomous). At saka sa revenues malaki na ang pera na maiiwan sa kanila at saka may kumpetisyon na sa bawat isa sa kanila tulad sa US na may competition between and among states to attract investors. Ganun din sa China, ang mga provinces patuloy na lumalaki (They will have bigger funds and they can compete with other LGUs just like in the US where there is competition between states to attract investors. It’s also like that in China),” Sueno said. Jing Villamente