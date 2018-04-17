DILG to sue barangay heads for failure to form anti-drug body

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will file charges against 73 barangay (village) chairmen across the nation for their failure to organize the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac). Assistant Secretary for External and Legislative Affairs Ricojudge Janvie Echiverri, speaking during the opening program of the 25th Panaad sa Negros Festival here, said they will submit the list of those to be charged to the Ombudsman but he did not mention what province, city or municipality the village chairmen belong to or whether the list includes officials from Negros Occidental. Echeverri said that for the nation to progress “it has to maintain peace and order including efforts to stop illegal drugs,” a priority of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. He encouraged all village officials to “strengthen the Badac at their level which includes organizing it, funding it and planning it.” Echeverri also called on voters not to elect officials who condone the spread of illegal drugs in their villages. “If you are afraid, don’t run, give the position to those who are courageous and committed to fight,” Echeverri said.