DILG warns vs Marawi donation scammers

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Catalino Cuy has issued a warning to government officials and the public against scammers asking for donations.

This after reports from local officials reached his office about the scheme of certain individuals posing as DILG secretary or his staff asking for cash donations for Marawi evacuees.

He said the would-be victims raised the alarm when the impostor asked them to deposit their cash donations to a money remittance center.

“Let the public be aware that the DILG does not solicit donations in this manner. It is a good thing to consult any DILG office if you wish to extend help,” Cuy said.

He also issued a separate warning to local chief executives who could be victims of another impostor who promises “quick fixes” for their cases at the Office of the Ombudsman.

“This could well be another group of scammers who are out to prey on unsuspecting public officials having pending suspension or dismissal cases from the anti-graft court,” Cuy added.

He said an unidentified mayor from Mindanao received a call from someone pretending to be the OIC secretary who exerted pressure on him asking for favors and money.

Meanwhile, DILG said an advisory would soon be released to its field offices and local government units to alert potential scam victims.

