DILG’s drop box project to cost P500M

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said its drug drop box project in the barangay (villages) to report drug suspects would cost P500 million to implement.

“That would be P500 million. That was the same as last year’s budget when we weren’t able to start right away with the project. Early this year, we used the budget left for the project from last year,” DILG Officer-In-Charge Catalino Cuy said in a radio interview on Wednesday

According to Cuy, the P500 million would be used to pay for the wages of the provincial directors and facilitators for the project.

He said the facilitators would be paid “minimum wage.”

“The facilitators would collect the complaints and suggestions inside the drop boxes. They would give them to the provincial directors. Then they would turn them all to us,” Cuy explained.

He clarified that lawmakers have not yet approved the P500-million budget for this year.

Cuy said the agency is willing to cooperate with the Senate to improve the project.

He denied the news circulating that a drop box in Tacloban City, Leyte, was priced at P1,150.

Cuy said the agency would not provide for the drop boxes.

According to him, it was up to the facilitators to provide the boxes.

“Any kind of box would do. Even a shoe box is okay. It’s up to them what box to use as long as complaints and suggestions could be put in there,” Cuy said.

According to Cuy, reports inside the drop boxes need not be detailed.

He said the name of the alleged criminal and a brief complaint against the suspect would do.

“As long as the content of the report is believable, it’s okay. [The complainant] should not just put a name. The complainant should put an actionable information to pass,” Cuy added.

In a memorandum dated August 29, the DILG ordered local government units to post “drop boxes” in the villages to collect names of alleged drug suspects from random strangers.

RAMON CARBONELL JR.