Diligence in the selection and supervision of employees

Dear PAO,

My wife died last month when her car was hit by a bus. Based on the police report, the bus was speeding at about 70 kilometers per hour when the tragedy struck. We are now in negotiations with the company or the registered owner of the bus regarding the settlement of my claims. However, it seems that the company is reluctant to grant our demand. They said that I should agree to the amount they are offering as settlement.

According to them, the case that I intend to file will only be dismissed because they have exercised due diligence in the hiring of their employee. They also presented their company policy regarding the hiring of professional drivers. Please give me legal advice on this.

Marlon

Dear Marlon,

Based on your narration of facts, it appears that the driver and his employer are liable for the death of your wife. This is in accordance with Article 2176 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines which states:

“Whoever by act or omission causes damage to another, there being fault or negligence, is obliged to pay for the damage done. Such fault or negligence, if there is no pre-existing contractual relation between the parties, is called a quasi-delict and is governed by the provisions of this chapter.”

The employer or the company is also liable pursuant to the provisions of Article 2180 of the same code which provides:

“The obligation imposed by Article 2176 is demandable not only for one’s own acts or omissions, but also for those of the persons for whom one is responsible.

The owners and managers of an establishment or an enterprise are likewise responsible for damages caused by their employees in the service of the branches in which the latter are employed or on the performance of their functions.

Employers shall be liable for the damages caused by their employees and household helpers acting within the scope of their assigned tasks even if the former are not engaged in any business or industry.

The responsibility specified in this article shall cease when the persons herein mentioned prove that they observed all the diligence of a good father of a family to prevent damage.

In Metro Manila Transit Corporation vs Court of Appeals (G.R. No. 104408, June 21, 1993), the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Florenz Regalado stated:

“In order that the defense of due diligence in the selection and supervision of employees may be deemed sufficient and plausible, it is not enough to emptily invoke the existence of said company guidelines and policies on hiring and supervision. As the negligence of the employee gives rise to the presumption of negligence on the part of the employer, the latter has the burden of proving that it has been diligent not only in the selection of employees but also in the actual supervision of their work. The mere allegation of the existence of hiring procedures and supervisory policies, without anything more, is decidedly not sufficient to overcome such presumption.

We emphatically reiterate our holding, as a warning to all employers, that “the formulation of various company policies on safety without showing that they were being complied with is not sufficient to exempt petitioner from liability arising from negligence of its employees. It is incumbent upon petitioner to show that in recruiting and employing the erring driver the recruitment procedures and company policies on efficiency and safety were followed. x x x.”

Applying the above-quoted decision to your situation, the employer or the company cannot escape his liability by simply raising the fact that it has a policy on the hiring and selection of its employees. In order for the company to be absolved from its liability, it is necessary to prove its diligence in the selection and actual supervision in the work of its employees.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net