UP Diliman campus jeepney fare increased to P7

An official of state-run University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City over the weekend released a memorandum saying fare for jeepney rides inside the campus will now be at P7.

Memorandum No. 17-07 from Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs Nestor Castro referred to the jeepneys inside the UP Diliman campus with the routes of Ikot and Toki, a jeepney vehicle that is only making trips around the area of the UP campus in Quezon City.

The memorandum was signed by Castro on February 22 and was released to the public on February 24.

From the original fare of P6, the fare will now be P7 in line with an order coming from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) seeking a P1 increase for minimum fares for taxis and public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

The LTFRB order was approved on February 6 and took effect for all PUJs operating in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog.

DEMPSEY REYES