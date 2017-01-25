Diliman Prep cops 107th PSL National Series overall crown

Host team Diliman Preparatory School bagged the overall championship title in the 107th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

The DPS Dragons amassed 533 points to beat second placer Blue Rays Swim Club (441 points) and third placer Joey Andaya Seagulls (440.5 points) in the competition supported by The Manila Times.

Also in the Top 10 are Club Manila East (423), Camp Aguinaldo Streamline (392), Susan Papa Swim Academy-Paranaque (375), University of the Philippines (357), Amoranto Swimming Team (337), Golden Seacow ((328) and Navotas Swimming Team (323).

Twenty tankers earned their respective Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in Class C led by Tara Beard of British School Manila (girls’ 6-under) and Rafael Jon Escalona of Camp Aguinaldo Streamline (boys’ 6-under).

The other MOS awardees are Jada Corrine Cruz (7), Leila Gallardo (8), Rinal Angel De Silva (9), Simone Toira Rosayaga (10), Ixidorre Mikhaila Cajucom (11), Jasmine Lee Omolon (12), Juliana Villanueva (13), Diana Elizabeth Baldazo (14) and Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (15-over) in girls’ class, and Aldin Montalban (7), Thyrone Somera (8), Lord Benedict Janda (9), Araz Joseph Baldazo (10), Eldric Meynard Dela Cruz (11), Alfonzo Torrico (12), Julian Ezekiel Galgana (13), Diego Luis Azarcon (14) and Mark Kevin Santos (15-over) in boys’ category.

“We’ve already selected some swimmers who qualified to represent our country in some major international tournaments that we’ll be joining. Our training will start early. It will be every weekends at the DPS swimming pool,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL is the accredited swimming association by the Philippine Sports Commission and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippine. It sends tankers to different international competitions including the prestigious Summer World University Games scheduled in August in Taiwan.