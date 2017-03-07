Diliman Prep rules PSL National Series anew

Powerhouse Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) claimed its third-straight overall championship title after dominating the 110th National Series of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) held at the DPS swimming pool in Quezon City.

The DPS Dragons collected 576 points to beat second placer Southeastern College (497) and third placer Golden Seacow (398) in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Rounding up the Top 10 are Bobstrokers Swim Club (385), Marikina Aquabears (373), Grand Villa (367), Ecai Swimming (365), Aquaspeed Sailfish (357), Mt. Alban Legends (283) and the Ridgeview Aquatics (236).

Siblings Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 13-year) and Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over) – both veterans of international competitions – led the DPS Dragons by winning gold medals in their respective divisions.

They also bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in their age bands.

Also earning MOS trophies were Joey Del Rosario of De La Salle-Zobel (boys’ 9-year), Arabella Resado of Golden Seacow (girls’ 14-year) and John Gabriel Bucad of Bobstrokers (boys’ 13-year).

The other MOS winners were Sean Hadriel Agustin (6-under), Aldin Montalban (7), Trump Christian Luistro and Master Charles Janda (8), Joaquin Mirasol (10), Stephen Abalos (11), Hans Galang (12) and Lowestein Julian Lazaro (14) in boys; and Richelle Anne Callera (7), Alexandra Marie Rejuso (8), Quatreulle Wangkay (9), Kay Osano and Ishaelle May Villa (10), Gabrielle Kiel Pasao (11), Emilya Cassandra Torres (12) and Ishi Lace Maragay (15-over) in girls.

Fourteen new records were established including two each from Kean Sebastian Paragatos, Inigo Rafaelle Batac and Chrysler Sy.

The other record breakers were Keziah Nidoy, Jaimie Co, Tara Beard, Celestine Modesto, Kimberly Go, Adrian Santos, Callera and Del Rosario.

“It’s part of our grassroots development program. We are giving these kids a venue to showcase their skills then we will be reviewing their performances to select swimmers for international competitions,” said PSL President Susan Papa.