Diliman tankers lead MOS awardees

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia 2nd and Paul Christian King Cusing led the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 108th National Series Motivational Swimming Meet held at the Avila Swimming Pool in Magtanong, Abucay in Bataan over the weekend.

Cabral broke records in the 25-meter freestyle (14.53), 25m butterfly (15.49) and 25m breaststroke (19.85) to pocket the top honors in the boys’ 10-year category.

Sermonia dominated the boy’s 12-year category while Cusing topped the boys’ 15-over division in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

The other MOS awardees in the boys’ class were Jude Austine Gapultos (6-under), Samuel Josiah Leal (7-year), Master Charles Janda (8-year), Shan Kervie Medina (9-year), Joshua Santiago (11-year), Asejan McKiro Agbanlog (13-year) and Antonie McKenzie Agbanlog (14-year).

Veteran international campaigner Trizia Tabamo spearheaded the winners in the girls’ class.

Tabamo, who saw action in Buccaneer Swimming Meet in Japan and Hamilton Swimming Championship in United Arab Amirates, bagged five gold medals including a record-breaking feat in the 9-year 25m freestyle (15.23).

She also reigned supreme in the 100m individual medley, 25m butterfly, 25m breastroke and 25m backstroke.

Also winning MOS trophies were Georgie Mariece Hombre (7-year), Micaela Dula (8-year), Elle Samantha Alavy-Chafi (10-year), Kyla Laguna (11-year), Kyla Belleza (12-year), Katrina Coronel (13-year), Geoel Micole Agcaracar (14-year) and Frances Jamie Chia (15-over).

“We’re happy with the outcome of this competition. We’re looking forward to discover more talents in other parts of the country especially those from the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” stressed PSL President Susan Papa.