Dimaandal stars in La Salle’s win over FEU

Striker Kyra Dimaandal powered De La Salle University (DLSU) to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) in the women’s division of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football competition at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Saturday.

Dimaandal scored twice in the match to lead the Lady Archers to their fifth straight win, pulling away from the field with a league-leading 15 points.

The Lady Tamaraws absorbed their fourth loss in the tournament against a win for four points to stay at the bottom of the rankings.

Dimaandal, La Salle’s top scorer, started her onslaught with an impressive scoring run in the 52nd minute when she was left open by FEU defenders to send the ball to the back of the net and level the tally at 1-1.

With just a few minutes left in the match, Dimaandal completed her heroics with another strike to seal their fifth win in as many games.

The Lady Tamaraws appeared on pulling off an upset after Portia Acibar started scoring in the 23rd minute.

FEU maintained the 1-0 lead going to the break before Dimaandal stepped up anew.

“In the first half, there was no communication and they were just playing for the sake of playing but luckily in the second half they recovered and did a better job,” DLSU head coach Hans Smit told reporters after the game.

With the win, La Salle is now just three games away from completing a sweep in the elimination and securing a spot in the finals.