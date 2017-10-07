Dimaunahan, Cousart shine in Brother Felix Golf Cup

Derrico Dimaunahan fired a four-under 68 to bag the low net title while Rhoneil Cousart hit 71 to claim the low gross trophy in the 7th Brother Felix Golf Cup last September 27 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club Player course in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Dimaunahan, a five handicapper, spiked four birdies but bogeyed his five holes for a total of 68.

Cousart had a couple of bogeys but offset them with three birdies to finish with 69 net points.

In class A division, Tae Soo Kim finished with 69 and won via countback against Siegfred Ramos.

Marlon Alagao, meanwhile, took the title in class B with 70 followed by Nijay Punzalan with 71.

Class C winner Gerry Cariaso bested Carlos Alejandro via countback after both players scored an identical par-72.

Melissa Gozum was crowned the ladies champion with one-stroke lead over Lee Heredia, who finished second with 73.

Jason Porciuncula wowed the crowd with his 172-yard hole-in-one performance on No. 11—the first in the tournament’s seven-year run.

Porciuncula, for the feat, brought home a Meister watch and a brand new treadmill from JB Sports.

A total of 146 golfers joined the tournament organized by the De La Salle Zobel Student Development Office in partnership with the DLSZ Alumni Association Batch 1992.