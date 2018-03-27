Dimple Star QC terminal closed

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista on Monday served a closure order against Dimple Star Transport in its terminal and ticketing office in Quezon City for not having a business permit.

The order came a week after a Dimple bus fell into a ravine in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, leaving 19 dead.

“We are only executing our function as a local government because Dimple Star has been non-compliant in presenting a business permit. When you don’t have such permit, you are not allowed to sell tickets or accept passengers as a bus firm,” Bautista told reporters after shutting down the terminal.

After a series of inspections conducted by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Bautista said Dimple Star “failed to meet the standards of providing quality service to its passengers.”

“You really have to see if they cater to the convenience of the passengers. Do they have clean restroom? Do they have a cafeteria? Do they have enough seats for waiting passengers? These are just a few of the violations of Dimple Star…it supposedly functions as a terminal but it looks like a garage,” the mayor added.

Dimple Star owner Hilber Napat turned himself in last week and promised assistance to the families of the victims.