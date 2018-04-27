Dina Bonnevie, Alfred Vargas thrive in ‘double lives’

It was quite by coincidence that the T-Zone joined one tête-à-tête after another with two showbiz personalities whose lives are also intertwined with politics. Thankfully, they, unlike earlier and less successful crossovers, are doing the industry proud in thriving both as actors blessed with longevity, and as true and dedicated public servants within the realm of government.

Classic Dina Bonnevie

To be accurate, seasoned dramatic actress Dina Bonnevie is only involved in public service by affiliation as the devoted wife of Ilocos Sur First District Rep. Deogracias Victor Savellano. Miss D, as this original Regal Baby is fondly called in showbiz, married the congressman in 2012—20 years after her first marriage to comedian Vic Sotto was annulled—and has since embraced the way of life of the Ilocanos.

“I speak Ilocano, although they say in a malambot sort of way; and I vegetarian for a while but I now eat bagnet,” she laughed, as she confessed eating the delicious but sinful Ilocano pork specialty.

Dina has also spearheaded livelihood projects where—rather than giving dole outs—she distri­buted looms and threads from the low lands and up the mountains and encouraged housewives to weave the distinct Abel Iloco.

“Through the years, I’ve seen how the lives of these women and their families have changed for the better, especially after I marketed their weaves to Kultura, several bazaars and even abroad—which I do up to now—and I had to say to myself, iba pala ang fulfillment ng nakakatulong ka sa tao,” she related.

“Kung sa showbiz, ang fulfillment is to get an acting award, in public service, it’s actually seeing proper flooring on the houses of these families we first met years ago, when lupa lang siya dati; or seeing their husbands na namamasada na dahil naka­bili na sila ng tricycle.”

While she admits to experiencing culture shock in the early years of her marriage to the congressman—including finding constituents already on their breakfast terrace asking for help when she was still in her nightgown—Dina genuinely added that this fairly new side to her life has humbled her profusely.

“I used to wonder, especially when umaga hanggang gabi I’d find myself in the kitchen cooking away because my mother in-law said the wife of a politician should always have food in her house and hindi maubos-ubos yung bisita ng asawa ko,” she laughed again, “‘God, why did put me here?’ Soon enough, nakita ko kung bakit kasi it was only then that I realized that there are still so many Filipinos living in ways I couldn’t imagine, where as I’ve always led a comfortable life. So to be given the chance to help from my own pocket with these livelihood projects is really fulfilling too.”

Thriving as a politician’s wife, however, doesn’t mean to say that Dina no longer looks to acting as her passion, and her means to keep her independence as a married woman.

“As you know, I’m part of ABS-CBN’s ‘The Blood Sisters’ and I love being on the show,” enthused the multi-awarded actress.

Known for her candor, Dina mentioned that part of the reason why she enjoys the set of Blood Sisters—where she plays mom to Erich Gonzales’ triple characters—is because the youngsters she is working with are professional and respectful.

“I say that because I’ve worked with a bratty young actress before and I gave her hell!” the original kolehiyala of the ‘80s revealed. “She’d make everyone wait on the set, and come out from her van three hours late in her pajamas, so I told her, ‘Who do you think you are? Are you famous? Who are you? What name have you made? Have you carved your name in stone in showbiz?’ She asked me why I was leaving the set so I said, ‘Hindi pa ipinapanganak ang mambabastos sa akin. If you want to continue taping this soap like this, do it yourself’,” she added, laughing at the recollection.

Without naming names, she said her leading man and other cast members were grateful she put the actress in her place, hinting as well that other young talents have since left this particular diva behind in terms of stature and projects.

“I don’t mind mentoring younger stars, but only those who ask for my help like Erich and Maja [Salvador] before,” Dina continued. “Besides helping them kung paano umiyak, how to imagine themselves in the shoes of the character they’re portraying, I always tell them to respect others, the way we did during our time [as young stars].

“I also tell them to embrace the four ‘Gs’—to be thankful for this ‘gift’ of acting; to ‘give’ to your co-actor in a scene; to be ‘grateful’ so you become responsible in what you do; and to ‘glorify’ God using your gift.

“If you do all these things, that’s when you achieve that staying power in showbiz because it’s only when you love and treasure what you do that your really get to keep it for as long as you can,” she ended.

Grateful Alfred Vargas

A few days later, The T-Zone also met actor-politician Alfred Vargas who’s on his second promising term as Representative of Quezon City’s Fifth District.

Proud to be among the Top 10 congressmen with the most number of legislative output—Alfred counts 18 in total—he is grateful he is considered among the “showbiz crossovers” who have truly shown the capability to pursue an elected position.

“My idol in this field is my Ninang Vilma [Santos, godmother at his wedding to Fil-Italian Yasmine Espiritu]. Para sa akin, siya ang pinaka-magandang ehemplo ng artista na nag-politiko sa lahat ng nagawa niya para sa Lipa at Batangas,” the 36-year-old representative began.

“I’m lucky I’m able to seek her advice especially since magkatapat kami ng opisina sa kongreso—tawag nila doon ‘showbiz wing’,” he added laughing.

Over two terms, Alfred has initiated projects and programs, whose result are already being felt by the residents of Novaliches in terms of jobs generation, housing, accessible education and health care.

“It’s the reason why I’ve been able to spend part of my time nowadays back on the set of GMA Network’s ‘Kambal Karibal,’ which I’m happy to say has been extended because of its high ratings,” he continued. “Nu’n ko lang na-realize na na-miss ko pala talaga ang pag-arte, and that it remains a passion even with my life as a public servant.”

He admits to the thrill of ha­ving people call him by the term of endearment his leading lady Jean Garcia uses for him on the series.

“Pag nasa labas ako, tawag nila sa akin ‘Allan’ o ‘Bebe Ko’,” the part-time actor laughed again. “I’m just grateful and lucky that I have very loyal fans who have been with my throughout my journey as a young actor, a councilor, a congressman, and now as a part-time actor. Sinusuportahan nila ako at tinatanggap tuwing ba­balik ako sa showbiz, and hinding hindi ko makakalimutan yon.”

Not one to put off declaring plans for the coming election year, Alfred confirmed he will go for his third and final term as QC representative. But while he is also in the thick pursuing a Masters in Public Administration at the UP Diliman National College of Public Administration and Governance, the young congressman is realistic in his political ambitions, reckoning he will probably retire from government in another three years after his reelection.

“I think nasa Grade 4 ako n’un when I was elected sergeant at arms sa school, and since then naging active na talaga ako sa community work hanggang pumasok na ako sa politics. But when I look around Novaliches and see that lives have improved from the bills I authored and passed, I know the time will soon come for me to focus on my family—my wife and my two daughters—and my passion for acting. Once I know I’ve made a difference, I’d like to go back to the industry where I started, maybe not as an actor, but hopefully a director someday.”

For now though, Cong. Alfred Vargas is grateful to thrive in his “double life” and will do the best he can whether it be as representative of Novaliches or Allan on Kambal Karibal.

“It’s the only way I can show that I’m truly grateful for all these blessings in my life,” he humbly smiled.