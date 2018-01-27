Dinagyangman

Revelers poured onto the streets around the Iloilo City Center on the last day of the Dinagyang Festival, whipping themselves into a frenzy as they waited for the dancing tribes to enter. I pushed my way through the thick crowd.

It was hot and sweaty. I heard a great crash, then a long drum roll. The first tribe had arrived, exciting the spectators even more: Iloilo National High School’s Bola-Bola, longtime defending champions. I started taking pictures as the tribe stepped onto the performing area. I didn’t bring anything except my Samsung Galaxy S3; I was wary of pickpockets.

When the Bola-Bola drummers began pounding their instruments in a distinct rhythm, movable stages emerged and folded up in turn, and enormous replicas of fish and birds and flowers stretched across the area. The group’s performance was a riot of color—black fabric and paint on skin clashing with orange and yellow feathers; green sequins against strands of purple beads jumping off the dancers’ bodies with each sudden, energetic move.

As I watched the spectacle, I noticed a handsome man standing beside me, was beside himself with excitement.

On his head full of brownish hair was a Dinagyang headdress made of feathers; on one hand, a shield made from coconut leaves. He had five white whisker pads on the cheeks. He turned to me; I smiled. His dark brown eyes smiled back, but my view was blocked by some tall men beside him.

“Excuse me,” I said, trying to get through the enthusiastic crowd. The heat and noise made me sleepy. I began to get dizzy. I looked at the man again; his neck sported a henna tattoo. He suddenly winked at me, as if he knew both of us were thinking the same thing.

I stepped away from him, but his face lingered in my mind. I walked away, eyes shut, body tense. I began to perspire heavily. My skin, tanned and glowing.

I edged a little closer to some buildings. I trudged wearily down Mapa Street. After quenching my thirst with a long drink of cold water, I felt the need to snack on some sandwich and tea. But all the shops were packed with spectators.

I went inside a small café in the lobby of a small hotel. I have been here several times, and have grown comfortable enough to hang out in it. I sat in one corner and browsed through a magazine and some newspapers lying on a nearby couch. A server appeared.

“Do you have ginger tea?” I asked. He nodded and smiled.

After a few minutes of sipping my tea, fresh groups of guests arrived. Suddenly, the lobby got crowded and noisy. Judging from their appearence, they seemed worn out. After drinking cans of juice, they noisily slipped away.

But one man came and sat on the couch. He was panting a bit. He turned his head around. Out of the corner of his eye he saw me giving him a sidelong glance. I suddenly, painfully felt shy; he was the man who stood beside me on the street earlier. My tea gave me a choking fit.

I turned my chair to face the door and continued with my reading.

“I’m Ralph,” he quietly introduced himself in a smoky voice as he tapped me on the shoulder. He had a big smile on his face.

“Vir,” I said as I gave him a hearty handshake. “Please take a seat.” I smiled warmly so he wouldn’t sense my nervousness. He ordered a beer and sandwich.

“Where are you from?” I asked.

“I am from San Miguel.” I had been there twice. I only knew one person there—Rowena, my co-worker whose house was surrounded by Balete trees. What he said spooked me a bit: “Our house is across from the giant Balete trees.”

“How about you?” Ralph lifted the beer can to his lips.

“I’m from Mandurriao.”

“So how’s the Dinagyang?’ he asked. “I like the Panayanon.”

I looked at him with a raised eyebrow; to me, no tribe could replace Bola-Bola.

“Rommel Baldoza choreographs the tribe,” I told Ralph as he took a bite of his sandwich and licked his lips.

“Really? I thought he choreographs the tribe from Fort Sant Pedro.” He swallowed his juice in one gulp as sweat trickled down his neck.

‘Yes, that was last year. That tribe didn’t join this time around. That’s why he accepted the job.”

“I’m really amazed by their performance. I thought the Panayanon was from Fort San Pedro.”

Ralph glanced at his watch. “I need to go.”

After exchanging addresses and numbers, he hurriedly said goodbye and walked out of the café, his square shoulders swaying so sexily.

He’s one strapping guy, I thought.

“I’ll be at the ASAP 18 later, in the sports complex, after I’ve eaten lunch,” I shouted as he headed to the hotel’s main entrance. But I had a sneaking feeling he was not going to meet me there.

* * *

While lying in bed at home, my phone chirped. It was a text message from Ralph: “i’l b in smallville. Jst msge me wn ur hr. c u.”

I quickly took a shower; I needed to be there earlier than him. I must be now under his spell. There was something about him that mesmerized me.

It took a long time to wash the dirt out of my hair and my whole body. Once done and dry, I wore my cleanest pants, a clean shirt and a navy blazer. I did not need to work up any enthusiasm for going to Smallville out of sheer boredom. I felt I was floating.

Smallville was full of partygoers. Cars choked the roads. As the taxi drove in front of Coffee Break, I got off. I felt a little nervous, yet excited at the same time.

“Vir,” someone called out. I turned and saw Ralph sitting alone at a table outside the coffee shop. He waved at me as if I were a long-lost friend.

“Who’s with you?” I asked him with a smile.

“No one.” He looked at me openly.

I pulled a chair and sat facing him. “Wait a minute—do you want something?”

“Just calamansi juice,” he replied as I was about to stand.

I went into the coffee shop and ordered some tuna casserole and black coffee—and a bottle of calamansi juice.

When I returned, Ralph was busy tapping on his iPhone.

Is he putting his sexuality on display and offering it up? I thought.

I went back too soon—the server was the one who would bring our orders.

“Do you have a boyfriend?” he asked as I was trying to transfer some of my things to the other chair. A long pause. I wondered what to say next. I wanted to burrow my head into my shoulder.

“I had two, but now I don’t have. It has been years.” I looked at him with all honesty as he stared at me. He looked down at himself and laughed softly.

“Me too,” he mumbled as the server placed our orders on the table. His face was fixed on me. It had been a while since a handsome guy did that with such interest. The radiant smile, the sparkle in his eyes—surely, they must be clear signs of a guy deeply in love.

We chatted into the night until a raindrop fell on his hand.

“Let’s go,” Ralph suggested. “Let’s go to my car.” He pointed his lips toward the white Toyota Corolla parked across the street.

I wasn’t sure where we were heading. But I just entrusted myself to him out of instrinct. I didn’t know why I believed a stranger.

* * *

The next day, I awoke to the wail of ambulance sirens. I pulled the curtains aside and looked out of the window. Fear ran through my naked body. No one was with me in the hotel room. Only a love potion and Dagoy, a doll Ralph had bought for me from a street vendor.

Ralph’s feather blazer and some brightly colored Dinagyang beads lay strewn on the floor. I picked them up and cast my mind back. I recalled being with him the entire night.

As I was checking out of the room, a member of the hostel staff told me that I had checked in at the reception desk and signed my name in the book. What puzzled me was why would he leave without telling me. I didn’t feel angry, just sad. I suddenly wondered: Is she conniving at his leaving me?

The staff member gazed in wonder at me. A look of worry momentarily passed across her face. She must have thought I was up to something. I retreated from the reception desk and headed straight to the cafeteria. I couldn’t find Ralph’s number or text messages on my phone.

How come my phone is conspiring with the staff against me? I asked myself.

Ralph left no trace of having been here. He was nowhere to be found, but I still felt the warmth of his love. My skin remembered him. His smile, stamped in my memory.

In the cafeteria, I spent hours gazing out of the window when I should be going home. It was one hell of a shock to find out that someone left me while I was still enamored with him.

* * *

Wherever I went, I would see Ralph at a distance, shimmying across the floor, but he would slip out once I’m near, as if I was a broomstick-straddling, fuzzy-haired gay. I thought I hadn’t a cat in hell’s chance of meeting him again.

Sometimes I could see his face on the water, shimmering in the moonlight. On occasion I would catch sight of him in the sky, gambolling around in the sunshine, and a ghost of a smile would flit across his face. I sometimes thought I was going insane because he’d burst out laughing on the surface of my coffee.