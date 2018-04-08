Dingdong Dantes to run for Congress

Movie and television actor Dingdong Dantes has expressed his desire to join the congressional race in Quezon City’s District 2 in the 2019 elections.

On Saturday, The Manila Times Entertainment tried to confirm whether Dantes is indeed considering running for a government post.

Both the actor and his manager Perry Lansingan, however, are currently in New York, along with other GMA Network talents, for a series of shows in the US and Canada.

As of press time, neither has responded to the Entertainment staff’s text messenges.

Dantes recently surprised residents of Barangay Commonwealth in the city when he visited local officials, with Manuel Co, the barangay (village) chairman, announcing the actor’s congressional candidacy in front of village councilors, purok (district) leaders and presidents of homeowners’ associations.

He made a thumbs-up sign when Co announced the actor’s political bid as residents and the latter’s’ fans were surprised by Dantes’ arrival.

The actor told the crowd he dropped by “to raise the awareness of the people about the government agencies’ hotlines.”

Dantes would be running against former child actress and broadcast journalist Precious Hipolito-Castelo, wife of three-term Rep. Winston Castelo, and Councilor Ranulfo Ludovica in District 2 that is composed of seven villages, including Payatas, Batasan and Commonwealth.

The Quezon City mayoralty race, on the other end, will be contested by District 1 Rep. Vincent “Bingbong” Crisologo and Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, who both have been attending graduation rites and telling parents and teachers they would be gunning for the top post.

Crisologo is eyeing Rep. Winnie Castelo (District 2), who had finished his nine-year term, as his running mate.

Outgoing Mayor Herbert Bautista will be seeking a congressional seat at his bailiwick in District 3 against outgoing Councilor Allan Benedict Reyes.

with TESSA MAURICIO ARRIOLA