Dingdong loves giving Marian surprises

After getting a “Happy Mother’s Day” from Dingdong, Marian did not expect anything anymore for the special day. After all, it was a working day for her with her Sunday noontime show “Sunday Pinasaya” after which she planned just to spend the rest of the day with Dong and their daughter Zia.

But her simple plan was changed suddenly. She was in her dressing room doing make-up retouch when the door opened. Before she knew it, a pair of tiny arms were already around her body with the small voice greeting her “Happy Mother’s Day.” It was Zia! Following her was Dong carrying a bouquet of flowers for her. Marian wasted no time and carried Zia in her arms. The father and daughter stayed in the dressing room waiting for Marian.

It was there where Dong told Marian that he has already booked them at City of Dreams. His family, will also be there and it would be a fun family date.

“I love giving Yan surprises,” Dong admitted. “I love to see her eyes, her whole facial expression whenever I surprise her. Those are priceless moments, unforgettable expression. Like last Sunday when I and Zia surprised her.”

That whole day saw the Dantes family eating together or just relaxing together. It was a really restful staycation for them.

A day after, Dong was back to his usual grind. He went to GMA for the MOA signing for the GMA Network Excellence Award – a GMA-led advocacy which aims to give training and assistance to outstanding students across the country. These are students taking up Mass Communication, Advertising, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Computer Engineering and Information Technology courses.

In this yearly search, Dingdong’s Yes Pinoy Foundation has been a major partner along with other institutions. Among them are UP College of Mass Communication Foundation, Inc., Angeles University Foundation, Don Bosco Technological College and Air 21.

Every year, Dingdong gets to meet the excellent student awardees and he really can’t help but be impressed with them.

“Iba yung mababasa mo lang sa papel yung qualifications nila or you read the essays that they wrote. When you get to talk to them, you will tell yourself na talaga nga palang they are deserving to be on the list of excellent students,” Dong quipped.

It has been years since Dong’s Yes Pinoy Foundation partnered with the Kapuso Network for the GMA Network Excellence Award and the primetime king assured that they will continue to be partners. Dong expressed his belief on the youth.

“Their potential should be harnessed and their talent should be recognized. They will serve as inspiration to the young people of the country, to the student population. Isipin mo, these excellent students, when they graduate, they get very good jobs. Many of them, in fact, are already working in GMA. It only shows that when you are an excellent student, you will find it easier to have a good job and a brighter future,” Dong averred.

* * *

Because of the huge success of “Love Rocks” concert last Valentines season, its creator, Philippine-born American singer and performer J Michaels decided to make it a concert series featuring big-named international and local artists.

Last February, it was Peabo Bryson who performed with J Michaels along with “Miss Saigon” veteran Jenine Desiderio. On May 22, it will be ‘90s music icon Stephen Bishop who will perform with Bobby Wilson.

Bishop has always been one of the top favorites of Filipinos. He’s got a big following in the country. “It Might Be You” and “On And On” are just two of the favorites of many Filipinos. The first one became more popular when it was used in the then very popular GMA youth-oriented show, “TGIS.”

Bobby, on the other hand, is the son of legendary singer Jackie Nelson who popularized songs like “Lonely Teardrops” and “With These Hands” in the ‘70s. These two songs, of course, are part of Bobby’s repertoire who really sings and moves like his late father.

Aside from the show at the Resorts World, the Love Rocks concert series will also be staged at the IC3 Convention Center in Cebu on May 25 and at the Laus Group Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on May 26.

* * *

There’s no dull moment for Kapuso hunks Derrick Monasterio, Jak Roberto, Dave Bornea and Rocco Nacino when they are together. They are now in the thick of their rehearsals for their coming show “Oh Boy! Oh LOL!” at the Music Museum tonight at 8 p.m.

The four hunks promise to give a naughty bordering to sexy show. “It will be an unforgettable night for those who will watch the show,” assured Derrick. “We are going to showcase our talent. We’ll be singing, dancing and of course, interact with the audience especially during the parts that are kinda naughty. Meron pa nga sa amin na magbabasa as in wet talaga kaya tiyak titili ang mga babae.”

They have been rehearsing for their production numbers. “We really give time to our rehearsals because we want to give the audience a good show,” quipped Rocco.

“Sigurado, papainitin namin ang gabi nila,” added Jak. “Hindi lang abs ang ipapakita namin. May mga gagawin kami na tiyak magugulat sila. Basta abangan nila yun. Ang tip ko, huwag silang kukurap or else they’ll miss it,” Jak said with a naughty wink.

Performing with the four Kapuso hunks are Super Tekla and Donita Nose so those will watch are in not only to a naughty but wacky night.

* * *

SHORTS … Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado celebrated at the Balesin Island Resort. Their birthdays are just a few days apart so they decided to celebrate together with their families. Dennis has just wrapped up taping for his highly successful rom-com “The One That Got Away” while Jen is busy working on her primetime series with Tom Rodriguez, “The Cure”… Now that TOTGA has ended, another very entertaining rom-com series is taking over its slot. It’s “Inday Will Always Love You” with Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio in the lead. Judging from the trailer and the show’s plug that are being shown, the new rom-com series might just rule the ratings in its time slot. Barbie is funny and lovable in her character. Other stars of the show are Manilyn Retnes, Tina Paner, Gladys Reyes, Ricky Davao, Juancho Trivino, Kim Rodriguez and Super Tekla.