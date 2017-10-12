DINING IN THE CITI

Citibank

Whip out your card and simply swipe to enjoy a memorable evening, and win dining credits while at it! In anticipation of many dining celebrations this holiday season, Citi Credit Cards launches its Weekends with Citi campaign, which gives Citi credit card users the chance to win up to P5,000 each time they use their card. Use your Citi credit card when dining out until January 28, 2018, and get the chance to win what you dine. A total of 1,200 winners – 60 every weekend! – will win a maximum P5,000, which will be credited back to their card.

Advertisements

For complete details of the promo, visit www.citibank.com.ph/weekends