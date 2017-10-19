Diokno: Govt to hit 2017 spending target

The government expects to hit its full-year spending target despite disbursement issues in some agencies, a Cabinet official said.

Advertisements

“We are optimistic that we will approach our full-year target of P2.909 trillion and will continue to exert our best efforts to reach our goals,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno told reporters on Wednesday.

Year-to-date disbursement figures remain firm, he said, with spending from January to August having hit P1.78 trillion, 9.8 percent stronger compared to the same period last year.

Capital outlays and current operating expenditures, which posted growth rates of 11.5 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively, were said to be the primary drivers.

Some government offices, however, have been underspending and Diokno identified these as the Office of the President, Department of Agriculture (DA), and the Department of Education (DepEd).

“If you look at the data, underspending by the Office of the President is because of the hosting of the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit,” he explained.

The bulk of the P15-billion budget for the Asean Summit, which will be hosted next month by the Philippines, still has to be spent, Diokno noted.

“Among the departments, I would say the DA also underspends because of the farm to market roads. To some extent, also the DepEd because of the delays in the building of their schools. The budget is under DepEd but the construction arm is the Public Works department,” he added.

Diokno said the government remained committed to address underspending, which in the past led to the slow delivery of public services,

He said that P426.7 billion of the P3.35-trillion national budget for 2017 was still to be released to line agencies.

Of this amount, P236.8 billion accounts for allocations lodged in Special Purpose Funds. Most, if not all, of this is expected to be released before the end of the year to fulfill budgetary requirements for government subsidies and performance-based bonuses, among others.

“Disbursements will continue to be buoyed by higher spending requirements of line agencies in the succeeding months given the acceleration of program or project implementation as we approach the year end, especially so, with the one-year validity of the 2017 appropriations,” Diokno said.