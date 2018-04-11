Diokno: Govt spending up 15.5% in January 2018

NATIONAL government spending has jumped by 15.5 percent in January 2018, driven by the Duterte’s administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program and the 100-percent pay hike for the military, police and other uniformed personnel, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during “Breakfast with Ben,” Diokno said spending reached P228.7 billion in January driven by double-digit growth from all major expenses, namely infrastructure and personnel services spending.

“By the numbers, infrastructure spending reached P43.3 billion, a 25.2 percent year-on-year increase, in the month of January, which are attributable to the completed projects by the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the purchase of communication equipment as part of the Department of National Defense-Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program,” Diokno said during a media briefing.

“Personnel Services spending registered at P61.9 billion, increasing by 22.4 percent year-on-year, primarily due to the higher base pay of military and uniformed personnel, as well as the third tranche implementation of the salary adjustment for civilian government employees,” he added.

Diokno said the strong growth in government spending reflected the reforms that the government has been implementing in the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the past two years.

“We have a P3.8 trillion National Budget for Fiscal year 2018 and we expect public spending to support our growth objective of 7 percent to 8 percent this, especially with the ambitious Build, Build, Build Program,” Diokno said.

“Ultimately, timely and efficient public spending should translate to improved socio-economic opportunities and outcomes for our people,” he added.

Diokno also reported that as of end-January 2018, the Budget department has released P2.967 trillion of the P3.767 trillion obligation budget.

“This is a significant improvement from last year, where only 65.7 percent of the P3.35 trillion budget was released in the same month,” Diokno said.

“This quicker release of funds is attributable to the GAA or General Appropriation Act-as-Allotment-Release Order policy that we have implemented in the DBM,” he added.

As of end-March, Diokno also said the DBM has released P3.165 trillion out of P3.767 trillion or 84 percent of the total.

This, Diokno said, was an improvement from the previous year, where only 79.9 percent of the P3.35 trillion budget was released in the same month.

“All of these show that the fiscal program of the national government is on track, backed by the strong performance of both government spending and revenue collection,” Diokno said.

“We are off to a good start for Fiscal Year 2018 and we are optimistic that we will cut down public underspending even further from the 2.4 percent recorded last year,” he added.