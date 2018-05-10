Diokno opposes Train suspension

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Wednesday stressed the need to implement the tax reform law amid warnings by some senators that congress may recommend the suspension of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) law.

“Suspending the law is to me out of the question. It has to be implemented,” Diokno told reporters.

While admitting that there “might be some transitory increases in the prices [of goods],” Diokno pointed out that the government had “provided some mitigating measures in the law itself that will help those who will be affected by the transitory increase in prices from this year.”

Last month, growth in consumer prices accelerated anew to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent in March on the back of higher beverage, tobacco, utility and transport prices.

This pushed inflation rate to 4.1 percent, exceeding the 2.0-4.0 percent target for 2018.

“In fact, the assistance will be increased next year and by 2020. So suspending the law will do more harm than good,” the Budget chief said, referring to the unconditional cash transfer and other social mitigation programs.

Diokno said seven million households were given P2,400 in the first quarter this year under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program. On top of that, three million indigent senior citizens have started receiving social pensions.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Joseph Victor Ejercito, and Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th have called for the review of the Train law because it pushed prices of goods up, burdening the poor.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said his department will “listen carefully to Sen. Gatchalian’s sentiments.”

The Train is the first package under the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, which exempts those earning an annual taxable income of P250,000 and below from paying the personal income tax. However, it imposed new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and non-essential cosmetic procedures.