Diokno rules out salary hikes for nurses, teachers

NURSES and teachers cannot expect a salary increase under the Duterte administration, at least for the year 2017.
Secretary Benjamin Diokno of the Department of Budget and Management made the statement on Monday during the presentation of the P3.35-trillion national budget for 2017 before the House Committee on Appropriations.
Diokno noted that the 2017 budget only earmarked a P39-billion fund for the salary increase of the military, police and other men in uniform, because nurses and teachers in the government are already paid higher than their private sector counterparts.
“Teachers in the public school earn three times more compared with private school teachers, while nurses earn twice compared with those who work in five major government hospitals,” Diokno told the House appropriations panel, in response to a question from Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio.
“To increase it further…e todo ambisyon naman `yun [that would be too ambitious]because we are really measuring the government employees’ salary as compared with the private sector,” Diokno added.
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd argued that the Duterte administration’s proposed tax reform, which includes lowering individual income tax, would increase the take-home pay of all workers including those in the government.
The Duterte administration plans to reduce the individual income tax rate to 25 percent from up to 32 percent.
“Under our existing tax laws, a Teacher 2 is paying as much as P29,000 worth of taxes annually. With lower income taxes, that will be reduced to P4,200. Our tax reform package will be for the welfare of the teachers you represent,” Dominguez told Tinio.
The Duterte administration asked lawmakers to pass a joint resolution that will grant the P39-billion additional pay for the military and other uniformed men, to be released in four tranches.
“We are not comfortable with just an EO. We need congressional action for the salary adjustment,” Diokno added.
Lahat ng teachers ay may puso. Kung wala, matagal na dapat silang wala sa serbisyo. Kahit mahirap ang trabaho. Kahit minsan wala ka ng oras sa sarili at pamilya mo dahil sa dami ng paperworks na pinapagawa, nasa propesyon ka pa rin sapagkat nais mong makatulong sa mga kabataan…na maiangat nila ang antas ng kanilang pamumuhay sa pamamagitan ng edukasyon. Sana ganun din ang gobyerno sa mga guro. Bigyan sila ng pagpapahalaga.
Any increase in salary will just be eaten by high tax. Sec. Diokno is more rational by saying that a reduced personal income tax would benefit Teachers more.
NURSES and teachers cannot expect a salary increase under the Duterte administration, so it could be six years from now….. ???
While Sec. Diokno has not fully awaken yet from his cloud nine, the teachers and nurses hope that he would reconsider and make realignments before the Congressional hearings starts on the proposed budget. Sec. Briones should come to the aid and support of teachers in the Department and intellectually convince Sec. Diokno to restudy his position. God enlighten our public officials as they plan and decide what is good for the people.
The premise used by Sec. Diokno in not providing for the salary increase of teachers is utterly false and incorrect. He should not compare the salary of teachers and nurses in the public schools and hospitals with those of teachers in the private schools and nurses in private hospitals.. He should remember that teachers and nurses are the primary agents in human resource development. They make sure through learning and healthy conditioning the availability of human resource to man the various programs (economic, financial, safety, human welfare, etc) of government and enterprises. So the basis of Sec. Diokno is a joke. He should review his position and get back to UP if warranted. We have to remember that “Teaching is the noblest of all profession”. God save the Philippines. God bless the Philippines.