Diokno sees ‘no problem’ with infrastructure budget

Enough money will be available to fund the Duterte government’s ambitious ‘Build Build Build” program, a Cabinet official claimed on Thursday.

“As far as the infrastructure is concerned there will be no problem with the budget; we are pursuing what we call an expansionary fiscal policy,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in a panel discussion during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo.

This involves the widening of the government’s deficit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ceiling to 3 percent from 2 percent, he explaind, adding that “because of the ongoing tax reforms, we expect additional fiscal space about P500 billion a year additional spending power.”

“Having said that let me assure you that despite the fiscal strategy expansion … our debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to shrink from 40 percent to 37 percent,” Diokno also said.

The Budget chief’s statements contrast with those made by other economic managers in recent months that failure to pass proposed tax reforms could lead to a drastic cut in the number of projects that will be implemented.

Both Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia and Finance Secretary have urged the Senate to revise its version of the proposed Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act, revenues from which will be used to fund “Build Build Build”.

The Finance department says its original proposal will net P157 billion during the first year of implementation.

The Train bill as approved by the House of Representatives has cut this to P119.4 billion, while the measure bill currently up for Senate deliberation will see this drop to just P59.9 billion based on the department’s estimates.

Concerns have also been raised over apparent delays in project rollouts, which prompted the World Bank to cut its 2017 growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent.

“The delay in the anticipated push of the planned government infrastructure program has been contributing to the moderation of fixed capital formation growth, softening the growth prospect for the year,” the Washington-based lender said.

The Duterte government has identified 75 game-changing projects to be prioritized, approved, and implemented under the “Build Build Build” program until 2022, of which 53 will cost almost P1.6 trillion.

Of the 75 flagship projects, 22 have already been approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Board.

These projects will be backed by a budget that could reach P9 trillion over the duration of the Duterte administration’s six-year term.

The approved projects include the Metro Manila Subway Project, Malolos-Clark Airport-Green City Rail Project, New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, Chico River Pump Irrigation Project, Phase 1 of the Mindanao Railway, the New Cebu International Container Port, and the Davao, Bohol, Laguindingan, Bacolod, and Iloilo Airports.

The Budget department, meanwhile, earlier this week reported that infrastructure and other capital spending had climbed in August, with government resources having been used for priority public works, education and health projects.

August infrastructure and other capital spending reached P40.1 billion during the month, up 18.1 percent compared with the P34 billion recorded a year earlier.

Year to date, expenditures grew 11.9 percent to P337.6 billion from P301.7 billion in the corresponding period last year, the agency said.