Diones wins triple jump bronze in Asian Beach Games

Jose Rizal University track star Mark Harry Diones contributed to the country’s medal haul in the 5th Asian Beach Game?s? with his bronze medal effort in the men’s triple jump event on Thursday.

Diones, a native of Paracale town in Camarines Norte, registered 15.72 meters to give the Philippines its 11th bronze medal in the biennial tournament hosted by the coastal city of Danang in Vietnam.

Vietnamese Nguyen van Hung won the gold medal in 16.63 meters while Thai Pratchaya Tepparak took the silver in 15.81 meters.

Meanwhile, Mervin Guarte was the best performer among the five Filipinos who competed in the men’s cross country individual event.

Guarte clocked 20:58.15 to finish 14th, Christopher Ulboc Jr. (21:30.53) was 16th, Jomar Angus (22:20.64) was 19th followed by Wenlie Maulas (20:37.34) and Immuel Camino (22:55.41).

The top three finishers were Qatar’s Idriss Moussa Yousef (19:06.45), Vietnam’s Pham Tien San (19:16.19) and Qatar’s Jamal Hairane (19:34.21).

In rowing, the pair of Benjamin Tolentino Jr. and Nelson Cordova clocked 3:12.63 to place fifth in the men’s double sculls event. Indonesian tandem Ardi Isadi and Hadid Tanzil was fourth with a time of 2:47.96.

The gold medal went to China’s Zang Ha and Li Laifu (2:45.39) while Hong Kong’s Chiu Hin Chun and Tang Chiu Mang (2:56.08) took the silver. Thailand’s Sitthakam Paisanwan and Somporn Mueangkhot (2:51.08) settled for the bronze.

In the men’s solo event, Edgar Ilas finished fourth behind Thailand’s Nuttapong Sangpromcharee (gold), Hong Kong’s Law Hiu Fung (silver) and Vietnam’s Dang Minh Huy (bronze).

PNA