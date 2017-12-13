Diphtheria kills nine in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

DHAKA: Bangladesh Tuesday launched a massive drive to vaccinate Rohingya children against diphtheria after a suspected outbreak killed nine refugees and infected more than 700. Health workers in Bangladesh said they had been caught unawares by the outbreak of the bacterial disease in the Rohingya refugee camps of southeast Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s health services department said of the 700 refugees infected, 104—most of them children—had contracted the disease in the last 24 hours. Authorities have set up two isolation units in the overcrowded refugee camps, where many lack adequate shelter and food and there is little access to medical services. Diphtheria is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be fatal if left untreated, but has become increasingly rare in recent decades due to high rates of vaccination. More than 646,000 Rohingya are based in these camps, having fled violence in Myanmar in recent months.

AFP