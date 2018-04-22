Diplomats, affiliates, honored in ‘Partner’s Night’

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde recently hosted Partner’s Night, a get-together to honor its partners as thanksgiving for their support, in the development of its School of Diplomacy and Governance (SDG).

The school is now considered to be one of the leading diplomacy educational institutions in the country, with foreign study components, such as the Strasbourg Program in France and the Madrid Program at the Universidad de Alcala de Henares in Spain.

Today, its graduates have established successful careers in the various fields of Foreign Service and protocol, law, and leadership positions in government and civil society.