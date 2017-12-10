A diplomat’s rites (and cost) of passage

(Continued from Saturday)

THE members of the nuclear club, led by the US, ganged up on the DPRK (North Korea), denying DPRK the right to exhaust remedies under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) statutes. They wanted the matter to be referred to the UN Security Council right away for sanctions.

With US troops still in South Korea, and abandoned by Russia and China, any other country situated like North Korea would behave similarly, trying to develop the ultimate weapon.

In this regard. US President Obama snatched a Nobel Peace Prize on the basis of a mere promise “to denuclearize” this planet. He knew he would fail, but received the honor, anyway. President Trump has retained his nuclear option to blot Pyongyang out of the map. But in this nuclear age, we could not predict what China and/or Russia would do. Russia and the US had the capabilities to mutually reduce each other into radioactive ashes, many times over.

For most of the world and the Philippines, the real serious concern is nuclear waste. Advocates of nuclear energy claim that it is cheap and clean. The fact is it is neither. A nuclear reactor normally good for 25 years, is not cheap, witness the story of the Bataan Nuclear Plant. The nuclear accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima were not only “unclean” but deleterious.

And there is no scientific storage of nuclear waste. Waste of irradiated uranium fuel is radioactive for hundreds of thousands of years. But even low-level nuclear waste—like technetium -99, and iodine -219, —have half-lives radioactivity of 210,000 and 15.5 million years!

Scientists could not agree to bury nuclear waste under Antarctic ice sheets, or inject it into the seabed, or shoot it into outerspace. Ultimately, it would leak into the biosphere. Let us, therefore, put here our dream of nuclear energy to rest.

In other UN forums, a moment of dilemma occurred in 1993 when I was in New York as acting head of the Philippine delegation to the UN General Assembly. I was approached by the leader of the Arab group, asking for Philippine support for the Arab candidature for a seat in the International Court of Justice. As the Arab group was part of the Group of 77, I indicated favorable consideration of the Arab request. Then when asked who the Arab candidate was for the ICJ, the leader replied: “Dr. Enrique Syquia,” a Filipino lawyer who was endorsed for the ICJ post by a Philippine congressional resolution.

I almost fell out of my seat as the Philippine delegation had instructions from Manila to vote for another candidate. Up to now, I would meditate on the interplay of national interest and personal politics.

On the other hand, my statements as Philippine representative to the UN Environment Program (UNEP) in Nairobi had been largely welcomed. My statements had been inspired by Chief Seattle, whose thoughts on the environment have remained unsurpassed up to this day.

The CDA syndrome

In the Philippine government bureaucracy, the foreign service is not reputed to be a “snakepit.” But the so-called “CDA syndrome” is not uncommon in the Department of Foreign Affairs. In fact, it struck and victimized this diplomat twice, first in Vienna and the other in Nairobi. The syndrome manifests itself when the ambassador has to leave his post temporarily and the next in rank takes charge and by some strange reason feels compelled to prove who is in charge, tyrannizing the embassy staff, including the ambassador on leave.

While posted in Vienna in 1986, I went to Bangkok and Manila on official mission. The next in rank, a career minister, took over the office as CDA (chargé d’affaires), threw his weight around, and dismissed an employee without clearance from the ambassador. He charged the ambassador with “profligacy,” among other alleged offenses.

An investigator from Manila went to Vienna and after conducting an inquiry, recommended the dismissal of the charges against the ambassador, and the recall to Manila of the CDA for “incompetence.” The CDA had not intervened or uttered a word in the debates at the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV), IAEA and Unido for the duration of his stay in Vienna!

The second case was sui generis, without a counterpart or equal in the DFA. While assigned in Nairobi, I was authorized to go to Manila. The next in rank, a career minister took over, threw his weight around, and conspired with the staff, the head of the Filipino organization, and a local police agent, to have the ambassador recalled to Manila.

The CDA alleged “dishonesty” on the part of the ambassador and, to make a more sensational case, claimed that the ambassador was engaged in illegal ivory trade.

An investigation team was sent to Nairobi, composed of two senior undersecretaries and a staff member. An inquiry was made. No trade in ivory was found. The alleged “dishonesty” was disproved by financial records.

However, in their zealousness to do a “demolition job,” the CDA and the police agent had the ambassador’s residence raided not once, but twice. Never in the annals of the DFA has this astounding aberration been displayed. For this “treasonous” behavior, the ambassador filed counter-charges against the CDA.

The chair of the DFA Board dismissed the ambassador’s counter charges – amazingly without a hearing and without notice!

The case against the ambassador reached the Court of Appeals when the supervening event of his compulsory retirement under the law occurred. The Solicitor General, acting on behalf of the DFA, manifested that the case “has become moot and academic.”

Not being a saint, the ambassador went to court for redress and vindication. The first case was against the “treasonous” CDA. After about 10 years, the Supreme Court ordered the CDA to pay damages to the ambassador.

The second suit was against the Secretary of Foreign Affairs et al for “oppression, plunderous remunerations, malversation.” (The secretary had also committed a “double-cross” when he asked the ambassador to drop his charges against the team of undersecretaries, so the case against the ambassador would also be dropped. The ambassador dismissed the case; the DFA board then went ahead with the case against the Ambassador.)

The SC did not act on the ambassador’s petitions for certiorari, despite the finding by the Ombudsman that, indeed, the SFA, while ambassador in Tokyo, had unconstitutionally enjoyed “astronomical” remuneration, even higher than those of anybody else in the government, or government-owned or -controlled corporations.

And the third suit was against the DFA itself – to sustain the provision in the 1987 Constitution that “cases involving ambassadors” fall within the original and exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. The SC, again, did not act on the ambassador’s petition for review on certiorari. In effect, the high court agreed with the DFA that only “foreign” ambassadors are contemplated by the Constitution, as argued by the DFA – in flagrant disregard of customary international law and contemporary rule under the 1969 UN Convention on the Law of Treaties: Foreign ambassadors and envoys are, of course, immune from local jurisdiction, whether the case is criminal, civil or administrative.

But alas, with the SC inaction, the provision in the Constitution on “ambassadors” has become a “dead law”; it will have no application in the future – whatsoever!

President Duterte’s foreign policy

How does our retired diplomat view the foreign policy of President Rodrigo Duterte? Frankly, when one goes back to 1898 and up to the present, he would find that the Duterte foreign policy is not only good; it would appear to be the best. From Mabini, Ricarte, Quezon, to Laurel, Recto, Tañada, Salonga, the dream had been to free us from the “deadly embrace” of America. They failed.

When President Duterte assumed office, China and the Philippines were about to exchange blows on the West Philippine Sea. He went to Beijing, shook hands with Xi Jinping, and got commitments on investments worth billions of pesos. Moreover, he announced our “separation” from the US, just like that! (He was even thinking aloud of clearing his country of “foreign soldiers within two years.”)

Not to be outdone, Shinto Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, visited Duterte, not in Malacañang, but in Duterte’s hometown.

Duterte went to Moscow and sealed a trade alliance with President Putin. On the other side of this major power rivalry, US President Donald Trump upon election called up President Duterte. And during the recent Asean summit in Manila, Digong and Donald shook hands like long lost brothers.

On the Unclos arbitral award, President Duterte, whether we like it or not, is right again. No one – not even the UN or the US – can force China to honor the award. If China is compelled, there will be war. Or China might subject the South China Sea, or parts thereof, to an Adiz (air defense identification zone), so then there will be war again.

Our Kalayaan islands are largely intact. China became aggressive in the West Philippine Sea only because PNoy allowed Obama’s “pivot” and gave our military bases back to America.

All these events have shown Duterte to be a statesman par excellence. Duterte is a William Pitt – machiavellian, incorruptible, iron-willed, placing no one, not even God, before England.

And on the domestic front, Duterte, who had cursed Obama and Pope Francis, was elected by a Catholic nation with overwhelming majority votes. He has sustained a high approval rating from the people—despite, or because of, his “war on drugs.”

Never in our history have all these favorable political and economic “indications” happened. As Sacur of BBC’s “Hardtalk” quipped:” No one does it like Duterte”.

But as we observed earlier in another article (“Witnessing the Duterte revolution,” Manila Times, October 29, 2016), for reasons therein stated, the Duterte revolution would be unfinished if he did not tax the Church.

On the NPA, indefinite talks are definitely preferable to indefinite war. And sleeping with GMA and men of her ilk is not a realistic way of cutting the NPA gordian knot.

By the way, Duterte has forever lost the total “regreening” of the Philippines when he let Gina Lopez go.

This diplomat is retired and back where he was born, at the foot of the Sierra Madre, caressed perpetually by waves of Lamon Bay. Looking at the moon coming out of the water, big and yellow, he smiles that while circumnavigating the globe, heads of state and a Pope had addressed him “ Excellency”; and that his peers, friends and wife, respectively, have called him “Ambassador” or “Amba”, “Pare” or “Nel,” and “Mahal,” or at times, “Hoy!”