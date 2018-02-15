Dipolog airport resumes operations

THE Dipolog Airport in Zamboanga del Norte has resumed operations on Thursday, after it was temporarily shut down the day before because a Cebu Pacific plane failed to take its flight from the runway.

“The Dipolog Airport is now back to normal operations following the removal of the aircraft off the runway at 9:30 …yesterday, February 14, 2018,” the airline said in a statement.

“Additional flights have been mounted for today to accommodate affected passengers from yesterday’s cancellations. All passengers were also given a free travel voucher to compensate for the inconvenience,” it added.

On Wednesday, February 14, Cebu Pacific explained that it has to cancel its Cebu to Dipolog flights after pilots detected unusual vibrations from the nose landing gear of the aircraft during the landing roll out.

Affected flights were:

5J 703 Manila – Dipolog

5J 704 Dipolog – Manila

DG 6604 Dipolog – Cebu

“As a safety precaution, the aircraft stopped on the runway where all passengers were deplaned from the runway and then guided to the terminal building,” Cebu Pacific said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO