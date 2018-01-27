Dipolog Swim Meet fires off Sunday

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) goes to Mindanao to implement its grassroots development program through the staging of the 130th PSL National Series – Dipolog Swim Meet scheduled on Sunday at the Dipolog Aquatic Center inside the Dipolog City Sports Complex in Zamboanga del Norte.

The tournament aims to select swimmers for international competitions including the prestigious Summer World University Games to be held in Naples, Italy next year.

It will also serve as qualifying event for the Thanyaphura Swimming Championship in Thailand, the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, and the Stingray Swimming Championship in Victoria, Hong Kong.

PSL president Susan Papa, secretary general Maria Susan Benasa and operations manager Stephanie Sablan were invited to the inauguration of the Dipolog Aquatic Center Olympic-size swimming pool on Saturday. Also present were Mayor Darel Dexter Uy, Vice Mayor Horacio Velasco, Cora Quijano and Dipolog Aqua Warriors coach Ted Quijano.

“We’re thankful to the local government unit of Dipolog and Dipolog Aqua Warriors coach Ted Quijano for inviting us here in Dipolog. It’s a very nice swimming facility – a possible training hub in the Mindanao region,” said Papa.

“We are looking forward to discover potential swimmers in this region who will train and compete in international competitions that we’ll be joining. We know that this region has a lot to offer in terms of talented swimmers,” added Papa.

More than 300 tankers mostly college students who are aiming to clinch spots in the Universiade team have already confirmed their participation in the tournament hosted by the Dipolog Aqua Warriors under Quijano.

Also seeing action is current Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.