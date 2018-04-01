Sunday, April 1, 2018
    POETRY

    Directive

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    Dear listener, dear reader, you’re it.
    You walked in here, or you’re holding

    this book or magazine in your hand,
    the Kepler telescope counting

    habitable planets at the speed of light.
    That’s faster than voice to ears

    or metaphor to mind. That’s faster than ISIS
    blade to Christian neck, or a wife’s decision


    to sleep with the gardener, or a rocket
    wrecking rogue states. Faster than a Malmsteen

    arpeggio or deciding to forgive and forget.
    There are worlds unfolding in every now,

    as when a clock flying in a jet desynchronizes
    with the clock strapped to a wrist. Like hearts.

    Motion, you see, splits time into slices. You walked
    into this poem carrying your own now. Now here,

    hear or read and feel some movement inside
    your chest and guts, and become particles

    held by things that move faster than light. Be here,
    know that you were here and will be here.

