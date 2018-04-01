Dear listener, dear reader, you’re it.

You walked in here, or you’re holding

this book or magazine in your hand,

the Kepler telescope counting

habitable planets at the speed of light.

That’s faster than voice to ears

or metaphor to mind. That’s faster than ISIS

blade to Christian neck, or a wife’s decision

to sleep with the gardener, or a rocket

wrecking rogue states. Faster than a Malmsteen

arpeggio or deciding to forgive and forget.

There are worlds unfolding in every now,

as when a clock flying in a jet desynchronizes

with the clock strapped to a wrist. Like hearts.

Motion, you see, splits time into slices. You walked

into this poem carrying your own now. Now here,

hear or read and feel some movement inside

your chest and guts, and become particles

held by things that move faster than light. Be here,

know that you were here and will be here.