Dear listener, dear reader, you’re it.
You walked in here, or you’re holding
this book or magazine in your hand,
the Kepler telescope counting
habitable planets at the speed of light.
That’s faster than voice to ears
or metaphor to mind. That’s faster than ISIS
blade to Christian neck, or a wife’s decision
to sleep with the gardener, or a rocket
wrecking rogue states. Faster than a Malmsteen
arpeggio or deciding to forgive and forget.
There are worlds unfolding in every now,
as when a clock flying in a jet desynchronizes
with the clock strapped to a wrist. Like hearts.
Motion, you see, splits time into slices. You walked
into this poem carrying your own now. Now here,
hear or read and feel some movement inside
your chest and guts, and become particles
held by things that move faster than light. Be here,
know that you were here and will be here.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.