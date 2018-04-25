Directo, lesser lights stir PPS-Crankit Open charts

Unranked Alfred Directo pulled off a series of victories to barge into the quarterfinals of two divisions, leading the charge of unfancied bets in the PPS-PEPP MAC’s Crankit Open/Juniors age group tournament at the Philippine Columbian Association courts in Paco yesterday.

Directo, from San Beda Alabang, came away with a pair of 4-0, 4-1 romps over Joshua John and Rafael Halili to join third seed John David Velez, and No. 6 Loucas Fernandez, and fellow unranked bets Joseph Gadon, Al Quiza, Joshua Tan, Arden Asilo and Chester Tiongson in the Last 8 of the premier 18-and-under class of the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by Bobby Castro and MAC’s Crankit Foundation led by MCTA founder-coach Patricia Concon-Puzon.

Velez eased past Jibril Perpetua, 4-2, 4-2, and Nico Cristal, 4-1, 4-2; Fernandez routed Jester Ocio, 4-0, 4-0, and Geoff Asilo, 4-0, 4-2; Gadon stunned No. 2 Athan Arejola, 4-0, 4-1; and Edgardo Angara, 4-1, 4-2; qualifier Quiza repelled Miguel Castillo, 4-1, 1-4, 10-4, and No. 8 Matt Palasan, 4-1, 2-4, 13-11;

Tan scored a walkover win over No. 4 Joseph Geluz, then beat Rommel dela Cruz, 4-2, 4-5(3), 10-6; Asilo got past Godley Siale,, 4-2, 4-2, and stunned No. 4 Tim Gumban, 4-2, 4-1; and Tiongson won by default over Bruce Hurtado then eliminated Joven Ebrada, 4-2, 5-3.

In contrast, the top seeded bets dominated the girls premier division with No. 1 Bea Acena and No. 2 Jazzelle Madis moving into the quarters with 4-0, 4-0 and 5-4(0), 4-2 wins over Gabby Sandejas and Margaud Rosales, respectively.

Also advancing in the event backed by Dunlop, Happy Pet Products, Rep. Patrick Aquino, Tan Yan Kee Foundation, Pacific Cross, Secure Storage, The Catalog Shopper, Sea King, DWIZ 882 AM, Positive Session, Silver Screen and Brohood were Patricia Lim, Denise, Bernardo, Nina Sandejas, Jenaila Prulla, Tracy Llamas and Joshea Malazarte.

Directo, who hails from Sultan Kudarat, also gained a Last 8 spot in the 16-U play, upending second seed Laurenz Quitara, 4-1, 1-4, 10-2, to join top seed Velez, Angara, Stefano Gurria, Daniel Estanislao III, Michael Padao, Miguel Castillo and Lance Fernandez.

Close to 300 juniors are vying in nine singles divisions with Alexa Milliam, Prulla, Justine Maneja and Minette Bentillo advancing to the semis of the girls 14-U side. Milliam also gained a quarters spot in the 16-U section along with Margaud Rosales, Minette Bentillo, Claire Baculpo, Justine Ballado, Paula Uy and Nina Sandejas.

Held simultaneously is the Open tournament featuring the best of the best, including Jeson Patrombon, Johnny Arcilla, PJ Tierro, Vicente Anasta, Leander Lazaro, Bryan Otico, Fritz Verdad, Noel Damian, Rolando Ruel Jr. and Marc Reyes and Marian Capadocia, Khim Iglupas, Aileen Rogan, Patricia Velez, Clarice Patrimonio, Shaira Rivera with American Kane Madison and Aussie Gabrielle Murphy spicing up the women’s field.