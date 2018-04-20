Director is thrilled to work with Piolo

Box-office writer-director Antoinette Jadaone is very pleased to be working with the ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual in the new ABS-CBN primetime series, “Since I Found You.” The show started airing Monday this week.

“Who wouldn’t want to work with Piolo,” gushed the lady director who is behind the latest blockbuster movie, “Never Not Love You,” starring Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

“Since I Found You” marks Piolo’s return to the primetime slot as a romantic leading man.

“We haven’t seen him for quite a while on TV but now he’s back with the support of four actors who are also good [at what they do],” said Direk Antoinette.

Piolo is playing a different kind of role in Since I Found You—he’s been a boss before but this one isn’t loveable.

“The series starts with Piolo being hated by everyone in the company he owns because of his somewhat bad attitude. As the story progresses, it will reveal how the four other characters interacting with him will change Piolo’s character for the better because of love,” said the director.

Also in the series are Assunta de Rossi, Arci Munoz, JC De Vera and Empoy Marquez.

* * *

GUESS WHO? A male singer (MS) is being so critical and vocal on issues concerning nationalism. His latest pet peeves are moviegoers who refuse to stand up whenever the National Anthem is played in cinemas before the last full show. The sad thing though about MS and his trolls on the net is that they can be so hot on trivial issues while turning their backs on more pressing issues in society.