Director Paul Soriano considers film awards a bonus

After three failed attempts at fielding his entries in the past Metro Manila Film Festival, movie director Paul Soriano is more than thrilled at the prospect of “Siargao” being watched by a lot of people. He admits to the fact that most of his films in the past were mostly limited to niche audiences.

Caveat has seen the remarkable and highly organic cinematography of his films such as his debut film “A Journey Home,” then “Thelma,” “Kid Kulafu,” “Dukot,” and Siargao.

Over the week, he tendered an intimate Christmas party with some members of the entertainment press at his production house called TEN17P at the compound of La Fuerza Building along Chino Roces, Makati City.

Caveat had taken a closer look at the spunky interior of the director’s workplace. Its leitmotif is dominated by the perfect contrast of the sheen of black and white which spoke highly of director Soriano being touted as an avowed perfectionist.

Calls to mind one time his father, TV commercial and film director Jeric Soriano – known for “Hotshots” – in jest referred to Paul being the eldest as the OC (obsessive-compulsive) of the rest of his siblings when it comes to the stringent demands of perfection required of any project.

Considering that perfection can hardly be achieved, direk Paul says he at least strives to make things perfect from his first shot to the last, not leaving anything to chance. He is more than a perfectionist on the set, although he thinks it can be touted either a weakness or a strength.

Being both producer and director in all his projects, the challenge is to be in control of every aspect of filmmaking from concept, narrative, structure, marketing and promotions.

As his own director he imposes upon himself to paying close attention to cinematography upon which to show mood shots through color and composition. He wants his viewers to experience and embrace the given mood and color which helps move and enhance the narrative much farther, making a film at hand worth every second of viewing.

What do moviegoers expect to see from his latest opus? It’s his sort of homage to Siargao, having visited the surfing capital for the past six years –with topnotch actors like Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales and Jasmine Curtis with the special participation of local surfers breathing life into their respective characters.

Is he aiming for an award? He does not work for awards, he points out, but if they come it would be most welcome, an added bonus for all of them in his production team.

Direk Paul is actually not unfamiliar with film awards. He has bagged Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Luna Awards of the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) for “Thelma.” The same movie also won for him Digital Movie of the Year, Digital Movie Director of the Year and Digital Movie Original Screenplay of the Year with Froilan Medina in the 28th Philippines Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies in 2011. And it’s not far from possibility he will receive similar distinction in this year’s MMFF.