Director Soxie Topacio dead at 65

Veteran film, theater and movie actor and director Socrates Hernandez Topacio, better known in the industry as Soxie, has passed away on Friday night after succumbing to cancer. He was 65.

The news was confirmed by Topacio’s niece, Zarah, on several news outlets hours after his passing at 8:55 pm.

Topacio’sniece said besides his family, colleagues at Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) were with him at the hospital.

PETA paid tribute to one of its most senior members through its social media accounts.

“It is with great sorrow that PETA announces the passing of one of its most senior members Socrates “Soxie” Topacio, one of PETA’s finest artist-teachers whose creativity and artistic skill encompass the broad range of the performing arts. He was a generous mentor and was an inspiration to many young artists.

“Soxie was well-loved by all in the company given his generosity with his time, leadership and artistic talent. He will be deeply missed by his PETA family,” PETA posted on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Besides acting for PETA’s plays, Topacio also spearheaded the theater company’s stage adapatation of the Lino Brocka classic film “Bona” in 2012. It starred Eugene Domingo in the titular role.

Outside theater stage, Topacio starred in films such as “Mag-toning Muna Tayo,” “Ispiritista: Itay, May Moomoo!” and “Bwakaw.”

But perhaps, Topacio will be best remembered in directing the highly acclaimed drama-comedy film “Ded na si Lolo” in 2009. Starring Roderick Paulate, Gina Alajar and Manilyn Reynes, among others, the movie was selected as the Philippine entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 82nd Oscar Academy Awards a year after its release.

His wake will be at the St. Peter’s Chapel in Quezon Avenue starting this Saturday.