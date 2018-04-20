Directors and their compensations

GMA Network Inc. named in a definitive information statement (DIS) its six highest paid executives: Felipe L. Gozon, chairman and chief executive officer; Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., president and chief operating officer; Felipe S. Yalong, executive vice president and concurrent group head-corporate services; Marissa L. Flores, senior vice president, news and public affairs group; Lizelle G. Maralag, chief marketing officer, sales and marketing group; and Rizalina D. Garduque, vice president- sales-news and public affairs and regional TV.

As a group, they were paid P178.152 million, divided into annual salaries of P105.7 million and bonuses of P72.452 million, in 2015; P285.873 million, divided into salaries, P127.348 million and bonuses, P158.625 million, in 2016; and P275.581 million, divided into salaries, P144.348 million, and bonuses, P131.232 million, in 2017.

This year, GMA Network estimated the pays and perks of the six executives at P286.604 million, divided into salaries of P150.122 million and bonuses of P136.481 million.

The same filing showed GMA Network’s “aggregate compensation paid to all officers and directors as a group” as follows: P247.208 million consisting of salaries, P156.4 million, and bonuses, P90.808 million in 2015; P394.501 million divided into salaries, P196.896 million, bonuses, P197.604 million, in 2016; and P391.48 million, divided into salaries, P223.701 million, bonuses, P167.78 million.

GMA Network estimated the group’s compensation for 2018 at P407.14 million, of which salaries would amount to P232.649 million and bonuses, P174.491 million.

Generous compensation

Manila Electric Co. listed the following as its highest paid executives: Oscar S. Reyes, president and chief executive officer; Alfredo S. Panlilio, senior vice president (SVP) and head of customer retail services and corporate communication group; Betty Siy-Yap, SVP and chief finance officer; Ramon B. Segismundo, SVP and head of human resources and corporate services; and William S. Pamintuan, first vice president, deputy general counsel, assistant corporate secretary, compliance officer.

As a group, Meralco paid Reyes and company salaries of P126 million, bonuses, P78 million and other annual compensation of P14 million in 2016; and salaries, P135 million, bonuses, P78 million, and “other annual compensation of P14 million in 2017.

Meralco placed its pays and perks for 2018 at salaries, P138 million, bonuses, P78 million, and other annual compensation of P14 million.

Meralco said it would pay “all other key officers, other officers and directors as a group” salaries, P234 million, bonus, P458 million, and other annual compensation, P27 million, in 2016; salaries, P248 million, bonuses, P120 million, and “other annual compensation, P33 million, in 2017.

The company said in a compensation filing that it is extending its generosity to 2018 by paying “other officers and directors as a group unnamed” salaries of P237 million, bonuses P112 million, and “other annual compensation, P26 million.

Due Diligencer’s take

While Meralco listed Reyes as one of its five highest paid executives, it also rewarded him with additional pays and perks to the tune of P1.56 million for, among others, attending board meetings in 2017.|

Even independent directors get good compensation from companies that pay their board well. In 2017, for instance, Meralco paid its directors P19.56 million, of which P3.98 million, or 20.348 percent, went to two independent directors. Artemio V. Panganiban received P1.84 million, which was much lower than the amount of P2.14 million that Pedro E. Roxas received in 2017.

To be fair to the readers of The Manila Times, Due Diligencer’s suggestion is for them to read Meralco’s filings posted on the PSE website. From these disclosures, they would learn how much of their bills go into the salaries and benefits of the company’s executives.

As a matter of fact, even the public investors should and must go over all these filings for investment purposes.

By reading these disclosures, they would know which among the listed companies are generous, not only to their executives but also, and more importantly, to the public investors who are stockholders as well of listed companies.

By the way, how can one be independent [as a director]when the listed company he serves proves to be very generous to its board of directors? Just asking.

