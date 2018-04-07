Direk Mike de Leon and the legacy of Doña Sisang

NINETEEN years after releasing “Bayaning Third World,” a film on the issues surrounding our national hero, José Rizal, acclaimed film director Mike de Leon made a comeback recently by completing a film which talks about the ills of present-day society, “Citizen Jake.”

The Facebook page of the film which, for the past months, updated people about the progress of the making of the film, featuring Atom Araullo, had attracted the interest not just from old cinema fans but younger audiences as well. It also featured snippets and behind-the-scenes footage from his other masterpieces such as “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising” (1977), “Kisapmata” (1981), “Batch ‘81” (1982), and “Sister Stella L” (1984), which reminded the millennials of his own legacy to Philippine cinema. A life’s work he thought he had abandoned in 1999 because “at that time, I thought, I had lost all interest in cinema.” That was the era of TF (titillating films), pito-pito (films shot in seven days), and low-quality commercial films. Cable television, piracy and the internet are starting to appear as threats to the viability of cinema.

But Mike de Leon has returned, because, he said, “…I realized you cannot get rid of something na bahagi talaga ng iyong pagkatao. This is part of a legacy that I have inherited from my grandmother and my father.” Mike de Leon is the son of film producer Manuel de Leon and the grandson of Doña Sisang de Leon, the founder of LVN Pictures. Mike de Leon is a direct heir to the golden age of Philippine cinema.

The younger generation may not know who Doña Sisang is, but there was once a time when the nation celebrated October 29 not just as the birthday of the hero Gregorio del Pilar, but also of Narcisa Buencamino vda de Leon. Her party was attended by the biggest stars in the country, as well as its most prominent sons and daughters.

Looking at the most famous portrait of Doña Sisang one may wonder how this matriarch-looking old lady became the one to have launched the coolest films and the most famous stars of her time. But we must realize that we are actually looking at the face of one of the most effective female business managers in the country during a time when men dominated most aspects of society.

Before the war, the de Leon couple were hacenderos, landowning managers that became major rice producers in Central Luzon. When she was widowed, Doña Sisang moved to Manila to expand her business interests into real estate. She also bought the Fox Theater along Avenida Rizal which eventually became the Dalisay Theater.

At the ripe old age of 61, Doña Sisang founded LVN Pictures in 1939. Two years before that, Pedro Vera put up Sampaguita Pictures, which would become the most significant competitor of Doña Sisang during the era of what was called “The Studio System.” According to a radio interview she made in 1956, “Yan ay isang yaya lang ng mga kaibigan na kami’y gumawa ng isang pelikula, kauna-unahan ay yung ‘Giliw Ko’.” ‘Giliw Ko’ is immortalized in the major international historical documentary “In Our Image,” in which a scene from it was included to show how singers were forced to sing English to become acceptable. A simple double love story which actually hints at our colonial education.

After the liberation of the Philippines from the Japanese, LVN ushered in business as usual when it released the first post-war film, “Orasang Ginto.” LVN also pioneered colored-film and widescreen in the country.

An old book entitled Doña Sisang and Filipino Movies, edited by Monina A. Mercado, is peppered with stories of Doña Sisang’s savvy to easily learn the medium, and her hands-on managerial style. She managed LVN like one of her haciendas, instilling a profound sense of family, morality and loyalty on its actors and technicians. Nestor Torre wrote that she “read scripts, decided on projects, supervised casting, designed costumes, viewed rushes, all down the line. This helps explain why LVN pictures tended to look and sound alike.”

The LVN style could be that each film must contain her moral vision: true love, family unity, honest work and godliness are rewarded, and sin is sin. These themes were reflected in her films without sounding preachy because she believed that films should be a means of escape to daily worries and must therefore be entertaining.

One must also notice how in many of her films, women were no mere Maria Claras, like the cool and unglamorous Nida Blanca, or the rich independent kontrabida Rosa Rosal.

In many ways, both grandmother and grandson showed how cinema can be a powerful reflection of society, yet entertaining. Direk Mike de Leon is a brave and daring filmmaker. We can surmise now where that is coming from.