Diriba wins 3000m at Boston track event

BOSTON: Ethiopia’s Buze Diriba won the women’s 3,000 meters at the Boost Boston Games trac k and field meeting on Friday night (Saturday in Manila) with a winning time of eight minutes, 45.44 seconds. Diriba, who placed fifth in the 5,000m at the 2013 Moscow World Championship, shattered Rosemary Wanjiru’s previous fastest time of 2017 by six seconds. Wanjiru set her time of 8:51.61 in Tokyo in April. Diriba edged runner-up Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui who finished in 8:45.94. Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase was well back in third at 8:58.88. The Boston Games end Sunday with the sprint events, long jump and pole vault.

AFP