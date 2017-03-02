Disappearance of high-minded eloquence on values

THE Senate minority now has six members – Franklin Drilon, Bam Aquino, Leila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan and Antonio Trillanes IV.

The political color swatch finally updated.

* * *

There’s a rumor that popular humorist Joey De Leon is planning to invite Warren Beatty and Steve Harvey to a new series of “WoW! Mali!”

* * *

To Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch:

Human rights view must not be tilted just against the oppressor but should be equally balanced with the effects on the rights of the abused victims as well.

* * *

Media reporting today is far more complex than you can imagine. Mostly, they are about the ratings game, about making money on commercial spots, about doing stories with the intent to topple the competition, less expense to cover as much as possible, to mesmerize us with flashy production and digital tools and to keep us viewers in emotional highs and lows.

And we get confused.

Before, it was much simpler and spartan. Get the story with whatever it takes and report it soonest. And let opinion take its course.

And we learn.

* * *

Somebody suggested that television networks should post this before airing a legislative hearing: “Warning: This program is not suitable for children and the faint-hearted as it may contain disturbing sounds and images.”

* * *

“One of the basic troubles with radio and television news is that both instruments have grown up as an incompatible combination of show business, advertising and news. Each of the three is a rather bizarre and demanding profession. And when you get all three under one roof, the dust never settles. The top management of the networks with a few notable exceptions, has been trained in advertising, research, sales or show business. But by the nature of the corporate structure, they also make the final and crucial decisions having to do with news and public affairs. Frequently they have neither the time nor the competence to do this.” –Ed Murrow 1958.

* * *

There’s no debate that we all treasure EDSA’86 whether we were there or not. We all agree that we showed the world not how we can change government but how we can change ourselves and unite as a people. Its original purpose was not intended to be a propaganda or a proprietary brand for its lead movers. The color-coded event was not designed to foster ownership of the concept but rather a commemorative memento of an important page in our annals. Thirty years after, the real question is on how we valued this noble gain to build a solid framework for the future of our grandchildren. This is a rare case where an answer to a question may also end with a question mark.

* * *

I’m not scared anymore coming home late. All I have to do is look straight at my wife and tell her “look at me, look at me!” and then kneel for forgiveness.

* * *

Now I know why Jim Paredes reacted that way. Seeing the crowd at EDSA, he was reminded of his song “Saan Na Nga Ba’ng Barkada.”

I cannot believe Jim Paredes was the composer of APO’s hit “Kaibigan” although I agree that it was he who composed “Kabilugan ng Buwan.”

I checked and double-checked with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The name “EDSA” was not registered in the name of a certain “Jim Paredes.” And I thought he was the owner so I went home frustrated.

* * *

Much like a dragon boat race, the Senate majority cannot afford to have in the team rowers paddling in the opposite direction. Although wearing the same uniform, their actions betray an out-of-beat rhythm. And a boxer was tasked to push them overboard.

* * *

No TRO for De Lima. The Supreme Court said so. The same TRO was granted to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo but De Lima said “what TRO?” And she prevented GMA from leaving, without even waiting for a warrant of arrest and HDO order from the Pasay RTC.

Karmageddon it is.

* * *

LP lawmakers to stay with House super majority. Of the seven opposition legislators, five are from LP – Ted Baguilat of Ifugao, Edcel Lagman of Albay, Raul Daza of Northern Samar, Edgar Erice of Caloocan and Emmanuel Billones of Capiz. The two others are Gary Alejano and Tom Villarin of party-list groups Magdalo and Akbayan, respectively.

Is there any boxer like PacMan in the house?

* * *

Only 50 out of the more than 300 erring cops showed up for deployment to Basilan last week. This act of insubordination definitely irked the Commander in Chief. Filing a case against them and outright dismissal from the service is imminent. Insubordination is too meek a word to describe their actions. “Defiance” fits better.

* * *

A quote on justice:

“Until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”- Martin Luther King

A quote for Muslim jihadists:

“As hatred is defined as intense dislike. What is wrong with inciting intense dislike of a religion, if the activities or teachings of that religion are so outrageous, irrational or abusive of human rights that they deserve to be intensely disliked?” – Rowan Atkinson

“Human rights’ are a fine thing, but how can we make ourselves sure that our rights do not expand at the expense of the rights of others. A society with unlimited rights is incapable of standing to adversity. If we do not wish to be ruled by a coercive authority, then each of us must rein himself in. A stable society is achieved not by balancing opposing forces but by conscious self-limitation: by the principle that we are always duty-bound to defer to the sense of moral justice.” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

* * *

News: Ethics suit filed vs Trillanes over ‘murderer’ tag on Duterte. The usual De Lima-like answer is expected from him – “political persecution.”

Good work, Good deeds and Good faith to all.