Disaster operations center on ‘blue alert’ for ‘Crising’

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has placed its Operations Center on “blue alert” footing as Tropical Depression Crising made landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar on Saturday afternoon.

“The NDRRMC Operations Center has maintained its Blue Alert Status, with representatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard rendering duty for prompt coordination and monitoring for possible effects,” the agency said on Saturday.

The NDRRMC has also disseminated its severe weather bulletin and weather advisories to all regional, city and municipal disaster response units through text and fax messages, and websites.

Crising had maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 62 kph.

The state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) expects moderate to occasionally heavy rains within Crising’s 250-kilometer diameter.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that nearly 1,000 passengers were stranded in various ports in the Bicol region.

In an advisory, the PCG said a total of 962 passengers, 10 vessels, four motor bancas and 146 rolling cargoes in the ports of Albay, Sorsogon and Camarines Sur were left stranded as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

In the province of Albay, 249 passengers, seven vessels and 26 rolling cargoes were stranded at the port of Tabaco.

A total of nine passengers were stranded in Bulan port while 30 passengers, one vessel and one motor banca were stranded in Pilar. Both ports are located in Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, 25 passengers in Pasacao, and 59 passengers and three motor bancas in Guijalo were stranded in Camarines Sur.

The ports in Albay, Sorsogon, and Camarines Sur have cancelled the trips from the tropical depression.

The latest bulletin from Pagasa stated Crising has slightly weakened as it moves closer to the Samar provinces.

Tropical cyclone warning signal No. 1 has been raised over the provinces of Sorsogon, Burias Island, Masbate, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Capiz, Northern Cebu, Northern Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

PNA