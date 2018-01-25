Disbar Divina, Senate tells Supreme Court

THE Senate on Wednesday sought to disbar University of Santo Tomas (UST) Law Dean Nilo Divina and 18 other lawyers, all members of the Aegis Juris law fraternity, for their alleged attempt to escape liability or cover up the hazing death of freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, delivered a privilege speech on the outcome and recommendations of his panel’s investigation on the death of Castillo on September 17, 2017.

Aside from Divina, the panel asked the Supreme Court to discipline or conduct “disbarment proceedings” against lawyers Marvi Abo, Alston Kevin Anarna, Edzel Bert Canlas, Cecilio Jimeno, Ferdinand Rogelio, Eric Fuentes, Cesar Ocampo Ona, Gaile Dante Caraan, Henry Pablo, Jr., Jet Villaroman, Cesar Dela Fuente, Niño Kjell Servañez, Manuel Angelo Ventura 3rd, Michael Vito, Arthur Capili, Irvin Joseph Fabella, Edwin Uy, Allan Christopher Agati and all other members who had knowledge of Castillo’s death but failed to report the same to the authorities.

“It is undeniable that these lawyers have lost their moral fabric and became undeserving to be part of this noble and dignified profession,” Lacson said.

“Allow me to call the attention of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno and all the magistrates of the High Court. We are speaking of the death of a young man who joined the fraternity in the hope of increasing his chances of becoming a member of the Philippine Bar,” he said.

He then cited the names of some reported victims of hazing as he proposed amendments to the Anti-Hazing Law.

“Let this legislation be a testament that the following persons did not die in vain and were never forgotten: Mel Honasan, Leonardo ‘Lenny’ Villa, Raul Camaligan, Earl Karl Initia, Norel Borja, Jr., Guillo Servando, Christian dela Cruz, Marc Andre Marcos, Cris Mendez, Gonzalo Albert, Ferdinand Tabtab, Arbel Liwag, Frederick Cahiyang, Felipe Narne, Joselito Hernandez, Mark Roland Martin, Alexander Icasiano, Rafael Albano 3rd, Marlon Villanueva, Dennis Africa, Mark Rodriguez, Menardo Clamucha, Jr., Nor Silongan, Ariel Inofre, Anthony Javier, Elvis Sinaula, and Horacio Tomas Castillo 3rd.”

Lacson and six other senators pressed for the passage of Senate Bill 1662 banning all forms of hazing and amending Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law, which merely regulates initiation rites.

SBN 1662 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 states that “only initiation rites or practices which do not constitute hazing shall be allowed,” provided that the concerned group that will conduct the activity must notify proper authorities and the event must not last for more than three days. It calls for fines of up to P3 million on violators.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri urged Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd to file charges against those involved in the alleged torture and death of Castillo.

“I am confident that the Senate recommendations and amendments to the Anti-Hazing Law will prevent senseless injuries, mental and emotional distress and deaths from hazing,” he said.

Ban Aegis Juris, UST told

A separate Committee Report No. 232 on the probe into the death of Castillo said that “the culture of violence must be eradicated in every educational institution.”

“With that, UST owes it to the late Horacio Tomas Castillo 3rd and his grieving family to be the first to initiate. There is no statement more forceful and convincing than permanently banning the Aegis Juris Fraternity from the university,” Lacson said.

“Based on the facts established by this Committee, it is glaring that the Aegis Juris fraternity has the notoriety for senseless abuse, harassment and pretentious call of courage. What they lacked in fundamental principles and noble cause, they made up for nauseating and vicious membership rites,” he added.

The panel concluded that Castillo “died as a result of hazing inflicted upon him by Arvin Balag, Oliver John Onofre, Axel Hipe, Marc Anthony Ventura, Zachary Abulencia, Daniel Ragos and all other members and non-members of the fraternity yet to be identified who were present inside the dark and chaotic so-called library in the early morning of September 17, 2017,” he said.

Divina hit for passing blame

As for Dean Divina, senators found that he had a habit of passing blame, and wondered why UST continued to stand be his side.

“Though the Committee is uncertain whether it is in the interest of the fraternity or his own self-preservation, Dean Divina clearly portrayed a pattern of that passing the blame onto others,” Lacson said.

“In fact, we find it strange that UST continues to stand by him despite his inefficiency and his tendency to attribute faults to the institution that his very own law firm represents,” he said.

In a statement, Divina maintained that he did not do anything “wrong, illegal or unethical.”

“I did all I could have done under the circumstances to prevent incidents of hazing from happening during my watch as Dean of the UST Faculty of Civil Law,” he said.

“While I laud the zeal of our legislators in rectifying the loopholes in our existing laws, it is most unfortunate that allegations had been made in the report questioning the veracity and sincerity of my statements and ascribing part of the blame on me. This despite the fact that per their own reckoning of the evidence, it is clear that I had no knowledge of the hazing prior to its occurrence, took no part therein, and was not in any way part of the so-called group chats purportedly plotting the cover-up of the incident. In fact, I volunteered my assistance to the authorities, helped convince one of the suspects to surrender, and religiously attended all the Senate hearings,” Divina said.

“I understand that as a Dean who happens to also be a member of the Fraternity, all my actions, despite conscious efforts on my part to be totally impartial, will naturally be subjected to extraordinary scrutiny.

Nonetheless, I remain confident of vindication regardless of the accusations hurled or charges that have been filed or may still be filed,” he added.