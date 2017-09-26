Disbarment case filed against UST Civil Law Dean Divina

A DISBARMENT case was filed against a law dean of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to a live television report.

Patricia Bautista, estranged wife of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista, accompanied by her lawyer Lorna Kapunan, filed the case against Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina.

Divina, who heads the Divina Law Office, allegedly deposited money to the bank accounts of the Comelec chief and received commissions on his behalf from Smartmatic Corp, supplier of the automated election machines that were used in the May 2016 elections.

An impeachment complaint Bautista’s wife filed against her husband was junked at the House of Representatives’ justice committee after it was deemed insufficient in form.

Before the disbarment case, Divina is embroiled in a controversy involving the death of hazing victim Horacio Castillo 3rd in the hands of the Aegis Juris, the fraternity to which he belongs.