Discover the extraordinary in ‘Science Circus’

Encourage children to embrace the new year with new learning with a visit to The Mind Museum’s fifth traveling exhibition, The Science Circus: Step Right Up!

The ongoing display vividly illustrates how everyday experiences are full of delightful secrets that kids can uncover. It further showcases the amusing, the peculiar, and the extraordinary in everyday exper iences, in the form of interactive exhibits that deceive the senses and boggle the mind.

While the nearly 250-year history of the circus, the exhibit abounds with awe-inspiring demonstrations of physical skill such as high-flying aerial artists and death-defying daredevils. What makes it different from the traditional show, however, is that it highlights the mind’s “acrobatic” perceptual tricks.

As guests enter Science Circus, they are welcomed by a festive and colorful façade, which sets the tone for the sights and sounds they are about to experience. These interactive exhibits are displayed simultaneously in three adjacent “rings” that guests can enter in the order they please.

Ring One, or “Deception Perception” is a menagerie of exhibits that will make kids question whether to see is indeed to believe. Can they always trust their senses? Is what they see as real as it seems? Can their brain produce motion where there is none? Their first venture into the Circus will unveil the “blindness” of their mind’s eye.

Ring Two highlights “Pieces of Incredible Engineering,” where guests can engage their minds in puzzles and relish how math and art come together. This central area is animated by simple machines, and engages guests in activities that evoke their inner engineer.

Last but not least, Ring Three is “Encounters with the Masters” where kids can interact with and learn the secrets of the Masters of Illusion. They can take on the challenges posed by each Master, and discover how human brains can be ensnared by smoke and mirrors.

The exhibition aims to travel to cities and provinces around the country as part of The Mind Museum’s mission to bring science closer to the general public.

The Science Circus: Step Right Up! will be on display until January 31.