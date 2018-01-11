Discover ‘life simplified’ with top-grade appliances

Homes generally reflect their owners. Spaces are created with a specific intent, and each piece of furniture or décor often has a story to tell. But when it comes to choosing appliances, the goal—regardless of taste and personality—should solely be how to improve everyone’s lifestyle under one roof.

This is the guiding principle of Gorenje, a European manufacturer of high-quality kitchen appliances, which brings to Manila innovative home solutions to make life simpler. Their ultimate goal? To allow people to spend their time and energy on things that really matter.

Before 2017 has come to an end, Gorenje set up space in the Filipino market, unveiling its first showroom in the country in the heart of Makati City. At this new store, customers can find a wide range of top-of-the-line products representing household appliances such as cookers, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, hobs, and hoods.

During its launch, Ignatius David, president of IOD Home Inc., which gained the rights to distribute Gorenje in the Philippines, shared that the brand has always been associated with “durability, efficiency and energy savings.”

“With high-quality materials that undergo rigorous manufacturing processes, Gorenje appliances are technologically advanced to make life more convenient for customers, and we hope to continue to spread the brand’s philosophy of a life simplified with home solutions for families in the Philippines,” said David.

But what really sets the European brand sets apart from other competitors is their collaboration with internationally-acclaimed designers—the very reason why they are also well known for being functional and stylish with stunning designs.

Gorenje has partnered with some of the world’s most unique designers to create a line of kitchen appliances, among them Philippe Starck and Ora-ïto.

“Philippe Starck has made one iconic creation after another, designing everything from brilliant yachts to glamorous spaces like hotels and restaurants. In collaborating with Gorenje, Starck creates minimalistic and versatile designs with sleek stainless steel and high-end reflective glass, which can easily match and reflect customers’ lifestyles and personalities,” continued David.

“French designer Ora-ïto, on the other hand, creates a stylish collection that makes complex features simple through unique and innovative design. His collection brings the artist’s vision of a futuristic kitchen to life, simplifying sophisticated appliances by making complex functions and advanced operations appealing and user-friendly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other designers that lent their creative expertise to Gorenje are Pininfarina from Italy, and Egyptian-born and Canadian-raised industrial designer Karim Rashid.

Gorenje’s local showroom is located at 165 Legazpi Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City.